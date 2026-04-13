Ontario to Keep School Trustees for Now; McCallum Announces Surrey Mayoral Bid; Rainfall Warning for Ottawa, and More

A roundup of news includes Ontario's decision on school trustees, Doug McCallum's mayoral bid, a rainfall warning, a death investigation, and other updates from across Canada and the world, including a look at economics, politics and the entertainment scene.

Ontario 's Education Minister has stated that the province will maintain the current structure of school trustees for the time being, but he has also indicated that he is prepared to take further action if necessary. This announcement follows ongoing discussions and deliberations regarding the governance of the education system. The minister’s cautious approach suggests a desire to carefully assess the situation and consider all potential implications before making any significant changes.

While the current trustees remain in place, the minister's statement signals a readiness to intervene if concerns arise or if adjustments are deemed essential to the effective operation of schools. The education system is under constant scrutiny and subject to various pressures from parents, educators, and the wider community. The government is carefully navigating complex issues related to student well-being, curriculum development, teacher support, and resource allocation. The balance of power between the province and local school boards is a critical factor influencing policy decisions. The ongoing review of governance structures reflects a commitment to ensuring that the education system serves the best interests of students and promotes high-quality learning environments. The minister is likely receiving input from various stakeholders to gather a comprehensive understanding of the situation. In related news, Doug McCallum has announced his candidacy for mayor of Surrey, promising a zero-property-tax pledge. This announcement is sure to stir up debate and bring forth different views on local finance. This campaign promise could sway voters to McCallum's side. Such pledges often come with scrutiny regarding their long-term viability and potential impact on municipal services. The announcement also sets the stage for a competitive election, where candidates will likely be pressed on their plans for addressing issues. The local government's financial priorities will likely come under closer inspection as the campaign continues. This type of declaration can be a deciding factor for voters. The promise of not increasing property taxes may appeal to homeowners struggling with affordability, but opponents might challenge the plan’s sustainability or the consequences for public services. Meanwhile, residents in Ottawa are advised to brace themselves for more rainfall, with a warning issued calling for an additional 10-20 millimeters of rain. This weather advisory highlights the importance of staying informed and taking appropriate precautions to avoid potential hazards such as flooding or travel disruptions. Weather reports are carefully watched in the area as the fall season kicks off. A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in central Regina. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, and the investigation is ongoing. These types of inquiries require careful evidence gathering and analysis to determine the cause of death. Also, Racing Against Drugs is returning this week in Chatham-Kent, an initiative that promotes awareness of the dangers of drug abuse and addiction. The campaign uses various methods to educate and support those struggling with substance use. This program continues efforts to combat the drug crisis. Elsewhere, British Columbia's government is facing challenges related to the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), as a political scientist suggests the situation presents a ‘peril.’ This context demonstrates the complicated interplay between politics and governmental action. The implementation of DRIPA is a complex process with potential consequences. The government is expected to take steps to engage in consultation to meet obligations. In federal politics, the prospects of a majority government for Prime Minister Trudeau's Liberals are being analyzed, with live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The outcome of the election is of great interest, and media outlets will provide extensive coverage. There are a variety of factors. Stock markets are receiving upgrades. BlackRock is upgrading U.S. stocks based on resilient earnings and contained risks in the Middle East. This decision shows confidence in the U.S. markets. This confidence can affect the state of the market. And it reflects global economic views. The recent change in the Canadian broadcast landscape sees ‘Saturday Night Live’ moving to CTV/Crave after decades on Global. This move signals shifts in programming and the competitive entertainment industry. Sports news features a match between Alcaraz and Sinner, which is a great motivation. Americans are increasing their movement to central and eastern Europe. Many factors may attract Americans to that region. NASA spacecraft’s unusual rotation, like a rotisserie chicken, is because of a Kansas City scientist. This innovative approach to spacecraft design underscores the vital role of scientific exploration. The consumer section features reviews of several beauty and household items. Several affordable beauty products are presented. More beauty discounts are highlighted as Amazon Prime's sale nears an end





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