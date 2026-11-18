Ontario will invest $221 million in the University of Toronto to create 6,719 new seats, part of a $1.7 billion provincial post-secondary expansion. The funding follows tuition freeze lifts and OSAP grant cuts that sparked student protests.

Ontario will invest $221 million in the University of Toronto to create 6,719 new classroom seats. The province announced the funding Wednesday, saying it is part of a larger $1.7 billion investment in post-secondary institutions across Ontario.

The new seats are concentrated in high-demand fields. Of the total, 4,586 seats are for STEM programs, 1,117 are for health programs, 301 are for education programs and 715 are for other labour-market driven programs. The expansion is the largest seat increase in Ontario in more than a decade according to the government. Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, said the investment supports the largest seat expansion in more than a decade.

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He said it will ensure more students have the opportunity to train for good-paying careers that protect and strengthen communities, industries and the province. The funding follows a February announcement from the Ford government. At that time the province said it would begin lifting previous tuition freezes to boost funding for colleges and universities. Changes were also made to the Ontario Student Assistance Program.

Ontario students protest OSAP grant cuts

The province cut the portion of OSAP funding that can come as a grant from 85 per cent to 25 per cent, effectively lowering grant support for students. Earlier this month students protested the OSAP changes at campuses across Ontario. Jarred Norris told CTV News that costs are being deferred onto students who are already at their limit with tuition, cost of living and housing. Premier Doug Ford called out the protesters, saying these kids are so naive.

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He cited the government investments in different universities and colleges across the province as evidence of its support. Melanie Woodin, President of the University of Toronto, said in a news release that Ontario's investment in increasing enrollment capacity will expand the university's ability to educate future-ready graduates for advanced sectors of the economy. Woodin said the funding means more STEM graduates, engineers, teachers and health-care professionals including pharmacists.

She said they will help protect the province's economy and the health and wellbeing of all Ontarians. The announcement comes as the University of Toronto continues to be a major destination for students in the Toronto area. The Canadian Press has previously covered campus life and events at the university, including a photo of a person walking past the university on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Critics warn OSAP changes increase debt loads

The province said the $221 million for the University of Toronto is part of its broader effort to add seats at post-secondary institutions. The $1.7 billion total investment is intended to expand capacity across Ontario. The OSAP grant changes remain a point of contention. Students and advocates say the shift from 85 per cent to 25 per cent grants will increase debt loads and make post-secondary education less affordable.

Government officials argue the tuition freeze lift and new investments will help institutions remain financially stable. They say the added seats will give more students access to programs that lead to good jobs. The University of Toronto has not said exactly when the new seats will become available. The province said the funding will allow for the additional enrollment capacity in the specified program areas.

The announcement was made Wednesday and included specific seat allocations for STEM, health, education and other labour-market driven programs. The investment is part of a larger funding project put out by the province. Ontario says it is investing $1.7 billion in post-secondary institutions across Ontario. Students have been vocal about the OSAP changes.

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Protests took place earlier in the month at campuses across the province. The demonstrators said students are already struggling with tuition, cost of living and housing. Ford's comment that protesters are so naive drew criticism. The premier pointed to government investments in universities and colleges as proof of his commitment to students.

U of T president highlights new graduate outcomes

The University of Toronto president said the investment will help produce more graduates in advanced sectors. She listed STEM graduates, engineers, teachers and health-care professionals including pharmacists as key outcomes. The province said the 6,719 seats include 4,586 for STEM, 1,117 for health, 301 for education and 715 for other labour-market driven programs. The funding is $221 million for the University of Toronto.

The February announcement to lift tuition freezes was intended to boost funding to colleges and universities. The OSAP grant cuts reduced the share of funding that can come as a grant from 85 per cent to 25 per cent. Students protested the move at campuses across the province. Jarred Norris said students are at their limit with tuition, cost of living and housing.

Ford called the protesters naive. The University of Toronto is based in Toronto. The Canadian Press has covered the campus, including a photo of a person walking past the university on June 10, 2020. The province said the investment supports the largest seat expansion in Ontario in more than a decade.

It will ensure more students have the opportunity to train for good-paying careers, according to Quinn. Woodin said the investment will expand the university's ability to educate future-ready graduates for advanced sectors of the economy. She said it means more STEM graduates, engineers, teachers and health-care professionals including pharmacists. The OSAP changes continue to take effect.

The grant portion of OSAP funding was lowered from 85 per cent to 25 per cent. Students protested earlier in the month. Ford called out the protesters and said they are so naive. He cited government investments to different universities and colleges across the province.