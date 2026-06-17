Ontario Tire Recycling Crisis Worsens Amid Regulatory Changes

The Ontario Tire Dealers Association warns that regulatory changes have caused a collapse in tire collection services, leading to dangerous accumulations of used tires across the province. Proposed solutions include mandatory pickups and faster processing, but delays in implementation prolong the crisis.

The Ontario Tire Dealers Association (OTDA) is urging the provincial government to address a worsening tire recycling crisis stemming from regulatory changes implemented in January 2025.

According to Adam Moffatt, executive director of the OTDA, the amendments made by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks (MECP) have led to a significant reduction in the number of tires required to be recycled and a decrease in mandatory collection points across Ontario. As a result, producer responsibility organizations (PROs)-private firms tasked with managing tire recycling-are fulfilling their annual quotas much earlier, often by mid-year, after which they cease or drastically scale back collections.

This has resulted in large accumulations of used tires at auto shops, tire dealers, municipal landfills, and drop-off sites throughout the province. Business owners like Al Sinclair of Sinky's Auto in Kenora report not having any tire pickups for eight months, despite paying an upfront disposal fee of nearly five dollars per tire purchased.

Municipalities, including Thunder Bay, confirm that tire piles are growing and pose multiple risks, including mosquito breeding, fire hazards, and general safety concerns, while also attracting curiosity-driven trespassers. The OTDA describes the situation as a widespread provincial issue, with hundreds of collectors reporting either no pickups since mid-2024 or only partial collections in 2025. Some municipalities have even stopped accepting tires at their facilities due to storage limitations.

In response to the escalating problem, the MECP has introduced proposed regulatory amendments aimed at strengthening the system. These include requiring PROs to collect tires from any site with 50 or more tires that requests pickup, establishing guaranteed response times during peak seasons, and mandating that collected tires be processed within three months of collection. The government is also considering stricter penalties for non-compliance by producers and PROs.

The OTDA submitted feedback on these proposals in April but has not yet received a response, leaving the industry in a state of uncertainty as tire piles continue to grow with the approaching summer months





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