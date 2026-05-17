Ontario tick wave; cancer patient's recovery; Canadian aid sector demands leadership; organic microgreens recall; Trump's abortion rule; Hawaii flood; Dodgers' win; AI in documentary;

The text discusses a 'wave' of ticks potentially hitting Ontario in the summer, the recovery of a man with Stage 4 cancer who received new treatment, an investigation into a single-vehicle rollover, the closing of a road due to an E-bike battery explosion, a teenager's skills Canada competition, the latest militant attacks in Nigeria, the Canadian aid sector's concerns about the Trump administration's abortion 'gag rule', food recalls, and a sports game.

A 'wave' of ticks is headed for Ontario . Here's what 1 scientist says you can do to protect yourself and your pets this summer. Investigation underway into single-vehicle rollover.

I shouldn't even be here: Man with Stage 4 cancer sees dramatic improvement with new treatment, at a high cost. E-bike battery explosion causes road closure: Nanaimo RCMP. Do what you love: N.B. teen soon to compete at national Skills Canada competition. Latest militant attacks on schools in Nigeria leave more than 80 children missing, officials say.

Trump's abortion 'gag rule' has Canadian aid sector asking Ottawa to show leadership. Farm Boy, Kyan Culture brand organic microgreens recalled due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tick Wave Ontario Scientist Cancer Recovery Canadian Aid Sector Recall Trump's Abortion Rule Skills Canada Competition Hawaii Flood Dataframe Sport Ddosberry

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