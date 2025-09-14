Ontario Targets Parking Rules After Daycare Crash Kills Child

Following a devastating incident in Richmond Hill where an SUV crashed into a daycare, killing a child and injuring several others, Ontario’s Education Minister is cracking down on parking spaces near childcare facility entrances.

A day after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill, Ont., leaving one child dead and several others injured, the Ontario government is taking steps to prevent similar tragedies. Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that childcare operators and municipalities must prevent the use of parking spaces immediately adjacent to entryways, windows, and exterior walls of classrooms or playgrounds, with the exception of accessible spaces.

This change comes in response to the incident at First Roots Early Education Academy. Police say an SUV, for unknown reasons, drove through the front window of the daycare facility Wednesday. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died in hospital, and six other children and three staff members were transported to hospital with injuries. Two children remain in critical condition. Calandra is also directing his staff to work with service managers, inspectors, and service providers to identify any vulnerabilities and take immediate action before upcoming legislative changes. 'Our government will make any necessary legislative or regulatory amendments to municipal or landlord restrictions that currently prevent the installation of protective barriers such as bollards, planters, elevated curbs, and other physical infrastructure to protect children and workers in these settings,' the minister said.





