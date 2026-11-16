Ontario's government introduced an omnibus bill Monday that creates a new statutory tort letting victims of intimate image abuse seek deletion orders and compensation, alongside child welfare and other regulatory changes.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government tabled a bill Monday that would create a new legal pathway for victims of intimate image abuse to have those images deleted.

A proposed new statutory tort would give those victims access to civil remedies, including the ability to get court orders for deleting intimate images, removing them from online platforms, and compensation for victims. The bill would also create a process to fast-track court applications from victims who are trying to get their intimate images removed from online platforms.

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Intimate Image Abuse Covers Deepfakes And AI

Progressive Conservative member of provincial parliament Jess Dixon, who has championed the issue, said the new rules would apply to deepfakes and AI-generated images too. Technology-facilitated abuse is insidious, Dixon said at a press conference. An intimate image shared without consent, or even just the threat of sharing it, can be used to control someone, to humiliate them, to keep them from leaving, and increasingly, the image doesn't even have to be real, she said.

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The new measures are contained in an omnibus bill introduced Monday that also includes new rules about long-term care placement data, electronic medical records, student financial aid at career colleges, and the child welfare system. Michael Parsa, the minister of children, community and social services, also announced a host of child welfare regulatory changes that will accompany the bill, including stricter financial oversight.

In the end, for us, it's about improving outcomes for every child and every youth in that province, Parsa said. For us, we're going to be working with all the societies in the province to ensure when those placement decisions are made, they're made mindfully, where co-ordination is done on the ground with all service providers. Upcoming regulations would require boards of children's aid societies to include at least one person with financial expertise.

Child Welfare Boards Face Financial Oversight Rules

They would also require the boards to get government approval for financial arrangements such as acquiring or disposing of capital property. As well, regulations would increase the amount of visits by children's aid societies for kinship placements, and clarify requirements for reporting serious occurrences. The province launched a review in 2024 of children's aid societies after Ford suggested they are being financially mismanaged.

The report released today by Parsa says the sector's growing deficit is driven by staffing and placement cost pressures. Cost pressures are highest for children and youth in out-of-home placements, where boarding costs grew by 50 per cent in four years, the report said. The bill and accompanying regulatory changes together touch several areas of provincial responsibility, from online abuse remedies to long-term care data, medical records, career college student aid, and the child welfare system.

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Dixon has championed the intimate image issue, and her comments highlighted how quickly the technology behind such abuse is changing. The proposed statutory tort would give victims a civil route to seek deletion orders, platform removals, and compensation. A fast-track process for court applications is also part of the plan, aimed at helping victims get images taken down more quickly. Parsa framed the child welfare changes as part of a broader effort to improve results for children and youth.

Kinship Placement Visits And Reporting Rules Increase

The regulations would add financial expertise to children's aid society boards and require government approval for certain financial arrangements. More visits for kinship placements and clearer reporting rules for serious occurrences are also planned. The review launched in 2024 followed Ford's suggestion that children's aid societies were being financially mismanaged. The report released Monday says the sector's growing deficit is driven by staffing and placement cost pressures.

Boarding costs for children and youth in out-of-home placements grew by 50 per cent in four years, according to the report. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026. Allison Jones, The Canadian Press