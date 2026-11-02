Ontario Suspends OSAP Funding for Three Career Colleges Amid Fraud Allegations

Ontario government suspends OSAP funding for three career colleges citing widespread fraud. Officials allege thousands of student applications originated from single IP addresses.

TORONTO - The Ontario government has escalated its scrutiny of two career colleges, alleging that more than half of the thousands of student financial aid applications submitted last year originated from a single IP address. This revelation comes as part of a growing legal and administrative battle over the integrity of the Ontario Student Assistance Program, also known as OSAP.

IP Address Patterns Spark Fraud Probe

Officials allege in documents filed in court that the sheer volume of applications from one network point indicates systemic irregularities. The ministry inspected student accounts and found evidence of shared IP address activity across students referred by the same recruiter. This pattern suggests that applications may not have been submitted by the students themselves, which is a violation of program rules.

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Specific data points highlight the scale of the issue. At the Brampton East campus, 3,136 out of 6,001 OSAP applications for the 2025-26 year, representing 52 percent, came from a single IP address. Additionally, five other IP addresses were responsible for 100 or more applications each at that location.

Similar patterns were observed at the North York campus. There, 3,460 out of 6,070 OSAP applications, or 57 percent, originated from a single IP address. Two other addresses submitted an additional 255 applications. At the Bay campus, 1,736 out of 6,966 applications, or 25 percent, came from one address, with five other addresses submitting over 100 applications each.

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Regulatory Bodies Challenge College Defense

The ministry has rejected arguments from the schools that shared IP addresses are a normal occurrence due to multiple people living at the same address. In its court filing, the ministry stated that while shared addresses among students in physical classrooms are expected, the patterns among asynchronous learners referred by the same recruiter are significant. The ministry concluded that this renders the institution proposed explanation unlikely.

The Academy of Learning has previously denied allegations of wrongdoing. In a letter to the ministry, the school argued that the presence of the same IP address among different users does not, by itself, establish misconduct, misrepresentation, or unauthorized activity. However, the ministry is not satisfied that the institutions have adequate processes in place to ensure records can be relied upon for proper OSAP administration.

Government Cracks Down on Financial Aid Misuse

These allegations have intensified political pressure on Premier Doug Ford's government regarding its handling of OSAP. Critics argue that alleged misuse of the system was allowed to persist under lax oversight. They claim that when the issues were brought to light, innocent students were left paying the price for systemic failures.

Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn maintains that his government acted swiftly on tips and conducted in-depth inspections. These actions ultimately led to barring specific schools from OSAP eligibility and launching a broader probe into private post-secondary institutions. Quinn has also tasked KPMG with an audit of OSAP payments to career colleges.

Financial Impact on Career College Sector

The financial context of these allegations is substantial. Between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years, provincial OSAP grants to career colleges nearly doubled to about $1 billion. The cost increase was later revealed to be largely due to activity at a small number of career colleges, including those operated by Opulence Education Group.

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The three schools barred from OSAP are part of Opulence Education Group. Their campuses in Toronto on Bay Street and North York, and one in Brampton East, accounted for one-fifth of that spending. In May, the province made six schools ineligible for OSAP, citing an inability to reliably determine bona fide studies.

Ongoing Legal and Administrative Actions

The newly filed allegations add to the legal challenge against the province. In August, the ministry issued a final decision denying OSAP eligibility, which was added to the court record this month. The decision states that the ministry is not satisfied with the institutions processes for ensuring proper funding disbursement.

The Academy of Learning operates as franchises but shares a parent company for the implicated campuses. The school has implemented corrective actions, including cutting ties with some recruiters and bolstering admissions practices. However, the ministry has not been convinced these measures are sufficient to guarantee program integrity.

The Ontario government has paused OSAP payments to all private post-secondary institutions while the matter is reviewed. The situation has been referred to the Ontario Provincial Police, signaling a potential criminal dimension to the allegations. The ministry received more than 200 tips about this network of schools, including allegations that recruiters were submitting applications and completing coursework for students.

As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on the accountability of career colleges and the sustainability of the student aid program. The outcome of these court filings will likely influence future regulations and oversight mechanisms for post-secondary education funding in Ontario.