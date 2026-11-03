Ontario Student Aid Pause Disrupts Paramedic Training at CTS

The provincewide OSAP pause has forced 41 paramedic students to drop out, highlighting the tension between government audits and healthcare staffing goals.

Paramedic students enrolled at CTS Canadian Career College in northern Ontario have faced immediate academic disruption after being swept into a provincewide pause on student financial aid. The suspension, enacted by the provincial government, has already caused 41 students in the program to withdraw from their studies, according to the institution. This development strikes at the heart of Premier Doug Ford's Learn and Stay Grant initiative, a policy designed to bolster healthcare staffing in underserved regions by covering tuition costs for specific allied health disciplines.

Audit Concerns Trigger OSAP Sector-Wide Halt

The Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP), which funds the Learn and Stay Grant, is currently under a broad suspension by Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn. Quinn mandated a comprehensive audit of OSAP usage within career colleges after preliminary findings revealed significant integrity concerns. The government hired KPMG to conduct this review, citing the need to protect the system from fraudulent and abusive actors before allowing financial aid disbursements to resume across the sector.

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Financial data obtained through freedom-of-information requests indicates that provincial OSAP grants to career colleges nearly doubled between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years, reaching approximately $1-billion in the latter period. The ministry reported that a small number of institutions showed skyrocketing usage, with some seeing increases of more than 1,000 per cent over three years. In contrast, CTS Canadian Career College, the only career college eligible for the Learn and Stay Grant, reported a 14 per cent increase during the same timeframe.

Student Hardship and Academic Withdrawal

The sudden halt in funding has created severe financial strain for enrolled students who rely on these resources for both tuition and living expenses. Aaron Madgett, a paramedic student at the Sault Ste. Marie campus, stated that he lost his previous employment at Algoma Steel and was relying on the grant to fund his education. Following the announcement of the pause, Madgett reported that he fell behind on property tax and electricity payments and was forced to utilize food bank services to meet basic needs.

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Fyonna Vanderwerf, a student in the North Bay paramedic program, described a similar crisis where mortgage, food, and gas expenses became unmanageable. Although the Learn and Stay Grant was intended to cover tuition, Vanderwerf had planned to use a separate OSAP loan for living costs, which has now been suspended. Despite the hardship, both students expressed a desire for accountability and a clear path forward to complete their employment commitments to underserved communities.

Government Response and Political Opposition

Minister Quinn's office confirmed that work is underway to reassess the Learn and Stay Grant eligibility at CTS Canadian Career College. Communications director Bianca Giacoboni emphasized that the grant operates with a separate, rigorous accountability process involving in-person instruction and return-of-service commitments. Quinn told the legislature that the pause is necessary to ensure students receive a high-quality education free from corrupt influences, while promising to bring forward a stronger OSAP system for all learners.

Opposition leaders have criticized the government's approach, arguing that legitimate students are being penalized for systemic issues. Interim Liberal leader John Fraser asserted that the government is making students pay for problems they did not create, describing the move as counterproductive. NDP Leader Marit Stiles called for transparency regarding the affected funding streams, stating that northern communities desperately need the paramedics and healthcare workers these students are training to become.

Future Implications for Healthcare Staffing

The pause leaves 115 grant-funded students currently enrolled at CTS in limbo, with their future careers dependent on the outcome of the KPMG audit and the government's reassessment process. The situation highlights the delicate balance between enforcing financial accountability in postsecondary education and maintaining critical healthcare recruitment pipelines. Stakeholders continue to urge the government to provide a clear timeline for relief, as the delay risks further reducing the workforce available to serve northern Ontario populations.