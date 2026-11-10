Ontario student Weiheng Zeng pleads not guilty to U.S. false statements charge

Weiheng Zeng, a Chinese citizen who studied at the University of Waterloo, pleaded not guilty in a Michigan court to making false statements. He is accused of photographing airports at the request of a contact he believed was a Chinese government official.

Ontario student Weiheng Zeng has pleaded not guilty in the United States to making false statements, according to documents from a Michigan court. The records show he entered his plea at his arraignment on Monday.

Zeng is a Chinese citizen who was studying at the University of Waterloo in Ontario. He was arrested after allegedly taking photos of Toronto's Pearson airport and Chicago's O'Hare airport. According to the allegations, he took the photos at the request of a mysterious Chinese contact he had met on an online forum. He is accused of working for someone he believed to be a Chinese government official.

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Airport Surveillance Allegations

The allegations have not yet been tested in court. A not guilty plea means the case will move forward and Zeng will contest the charges against him. An FBI affidavit filed earlier this year describes how Zeng was first flagged by authorities in connection with an incident at O'Hare in April. In that incident, a man was seen taking photos, climbing a forklift and trying to open locked trailers at a FedEx facility.

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The affidavit says Zeng had driven into the United States about 10 days before the O'Hare incident. It states that he was later linked to a minivan seen at the FedEx site. The affidavit also says Zeng tried to drive into the country with the same vehicle in August. He was pulled aside for several interviews at the border during that crossing.

During those interviews, Zeng allegedly gave conflicting statements to officials. Those inconsistencies are part of the basis for the false statements charge he now faces. An arraignment is the stage in a criminal case where a defendant is formally told of the charges and enters a plea. Cases involving alleged surveillance of airports and freight facilities often draw close attention from federal investigators because of the security concerns they raise.

Border Interview Statements

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026. It draws on court documents and the FBI affidavit filed earlier this year, and it reflects the status of the case as of the arraignment.