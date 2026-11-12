Ontario to cap OSAP enrolment and bar online-only programs at career colleges

Ontario will table legislation Nov. 16 to tighten oversight of private career colleges, capping OSAP-funded enrolment, barring mainly-online programs and making institutions liable for student loans after an audit found possible fraud.

Ontario will table legislation on Nov. 16 to strengthen oversight of private career colleges, capping OSAP-funded enrolment growth and making mainly-online programs ineligible for student loans.

The changes follow a KPMG audit that raised serious concerns about possible fraud in the sector. Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security Nolan Quinn announced the measures at a news conference Thursday. He said preliminary findings identified serious systemic concerns about the integrity of OSAP within the sector.

Also read Ontario unveils new details about proposed OSAP changes after ‘systematic and widespread’ problems

Quinn cited allegations of third parties completing coursework for students, entire courses finished in a single day, final exams completed in as little as six minutes and thousands of OSAP applications submitted from the same IP addresses. He also said some students could not identify their school, their program or the courses they were supposed to be taking.

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New Oversight Measures For Private Colleges

The proposed changes would cap OSAP-funded enrolment growth at private institutions, make mainly-online programs ineligible for OSAP, require career colleges to maintain a physical campus and restrict relationships between career colleges and third-party organizations such as immigration and recruitment firms. The legislation would also give the province more power to recover OSAP payments from private institutions by making them liable for their students' loans. It would establish new fines for violations under the Ontario Career Colleges Act.

Career colleges would face tougher requirements to verify students remain eligible for OSAP by completing coursework and participating in class. Quinn paused OSAP payouts to private career colleges and their students in early October after the initial audit findings. Some concerns were forwarded to Ontario Provincial Police, and Quinn referred the findings to the Auditor General and the OPP, who are reviewing the information.

The province made no mention of lifting the freeze earlier than next year, after rules are tightened. Quinn said he hopes payments could resume in the new year, but the KPMG audit remains ongoing and there is no guaranteed timeline. He said he is working with banks to offer affected students low-interest loans in the meantime, but there is also no timeline for that.

Freeze Could Continue Into Next Year

Ultimately, we do understand the urgency, and that is why we are focusing on bringing this back by the new year because these good students need their dollars flowing, and we are going to continue working with urgency, Quinn said. But at the same time, hearing that Career Colleges Ontario has suspended over 30 members, it really shows the complexity and the nuance to this.

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And we have to have the confidence before we flow another taxpayer dollar to any students. Several career colleges say they will not survive that long without their chief source of revenue: tuition paid through the Ontario Student Assistance Program, the province's needs-based financial aid plan.

Industry Calls For Immediate Payment Restoration

Career Colleges Ontario, an industry association representing about 280 private career college campuses, warned provincial officials as early as January 2023 that enrolment had skyrocketed at a small number of schools in a manner that smacked of suspicious activity. The association has urged the government to resume OSAP payments to private colleges not suspected of wrongdoing as soon as possible.

We remain extremely concerned about the impact on students, and we continue to call on the government to restore OSAP immediately for students at compliant institutions, spokeswoman Taylor Buck said by email Wednesday, before Quinn's latest announcement. We support strong oversight and action where there are legitimate compliance concerns, but that can be done without penalizing students who have followed the rules, Buck said.

Quinn said Ontario's postsecondary system is intended to prepare students for in-demand careers and any misuse for personal, predatory gain is entirely unacceptable. These measures will strengthen OSAP integrity, hold institutions to higher standards and ensure public funding supports high-quality education and better outcomes for students, he said. Opposition politicians have accused the Ontario government of failing to catch bad actors earlier, then punishing the entire sector for the misdeeds of a few.