Ontario School Boards See Worst Student‑to‑Staff Ratios Since Premier Ford Took Office

A union report shows student‑to‑staff ratios have worsened in all 72 Ontario school boards between 2018‑19 and 2025‑26, putting pressure on teachers and students alike.

Students across Ontario are facing fewer supports as a union report reveals that student‑to‑staff ratios have deteriorated in every one of 72 school boards since the Ford government assumed office in 2018. The new finding, released Monday by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU), compares the 2025‑26 school year with the first full year of Doug Ford's administration, 2018‑19.

Worsening Staffing Levels Across All Boards

The report shows that 60 school boards experienced a decline in staffing in four or more education worker classifications, while 12 boards saw worsening ratios in ten or more classifications. An average of 6.7 education worker categories per board now have poorer student‑to‑staff ratios, according to CUPE researcher Dan Crow.

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Using data from school board financial documents, Crow examined 17 education worker classifications and found that each classification had a worse ratio in anywhere from four to 56 boards. The union's analysis implies a staffing shortfall that directly increases workloads for teachers and staff.

Union Calls for More Staff Amid Rising Student Needs

Over 12,000 education workers surveyed in 2025 said 92.3% believe more staff are needed. Educational assistants reported supporting five or more students in a typical week, up from 60% in 2018, while only 3% now provide one‑on‑one support, down from 7.4%.

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The number of kindergarten classes without a designated early childhood educator (DECE) rose to 1,559 in 2025‑26, affecting 19,240 students, compared with 1,168 classes and 13,983 students in 2018‑19. Kindergarten split classes grew to 567, or 5.4% of classes, versus 436 (four percent) previously.

Impact on Supporting Staff and Professional Services

Custodians report that 70% sometimes cannot finish daily duties and 41% find parts of schools uncleaned. Ninety‑five percent of office staff cannot complete all assigned work in a day, citing staffing shortages and distractions. Seventy‑five percent of boards cut full‑time professional positions, affecting psychologists and social workers.

Alongside general staffing cuts, the union notes that provincial funding has lagged inflation and enrollment growth since the 2012‑13 school year. Auditor General findings show boards spent hundreds of millions more on special education than received from the province, even as formal special education enrollment rose two percent and autism enrollment jumped 51% province‑wide since 2017‑18.

Upcoming Strike Votes and Future Plans

The OSBCU will hold strike votes from November 4 to November 18, representing more than 57,000 CUPE education workers across the province. Staffing stands at the core of the union's bargaining proposals for 2026‑27, as hundreds of job cuts were announced before the upcoming school year.

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The report warns that current cuts create a cycle where remaining staff take on more work, heightening stress and straining student support services. If the trend continues, an increasing number of students will miss the support they need to succeed academically and socially.