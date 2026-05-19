Ontario’s Truck Driver Training System in Crisis: Shocking Violations and Inadequate Oversight

A student hired by Ontario’s Auditor-General’s office to attend a private truck driving college revealed shocking violations routinely taking place. The report showed the complete rot that has overtaken much of the province’s system for training truck drivers. Poor truck driver training is putting the public at risk, and the government is failing at its most basic duty of keeping the public safe.

A student hired by Ontario’s Auditor-General’s office to attend a private truck driving college revealed shocking violations routinely taking place. Classroom sessions were cut short, and the student had only 20 hours of one-on-one in-cab lessons, instead of the required 50.

Instructors skipped basic safety essentials and parking manoeuvres, focusing only on material that would be on the road test. The student was then told to sign a form falsely declaring all the required hours had been completed, in case of an audit. The Auditor-General’s report showed the complete rot that has overtaken much of the province’s system for training truck drivers.

The report should send a chill through anyone who uses Ontario’s roads, as well as residents in other provinces, which have similar problems. Ontario’s government is failing at its most basic duty of keeping the public safe. Poor truck driver training is putting the public at risk. Large commercial vehicles make up 3 per cent of commercial vehicles on Ontario roads, yet are involved in 12 per cent of fatal collisions.

Inspections showed some private colleges had falsified student training records, or had no records showing students completed the required training. Students in Brampton, Ont. , were sent to Peterborough, Ont. ’s, DriveTest Centre 160 km away, because they were told it was easier to pass at that location, as it only did one type of reverse parking.

The Ministry of Colleges employs just eight inspectors to look into all 595 registered private career colleges, which includes not just trucking schools but also other vocational training. Consequences for breaking the rules are light. One college with an invalid registration continued to operate, and received just $6,500 in penalties.

The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario was unregistered colleges have been able to book blocks of driving tests, and get training certificates for their students by working with certified colleges. Both the Ministry of Colleges and Ministry of Transportation agreed to the Auditor-General’s recommendations, which include doing unannounced inspections, sharing more information between the ministries, and making commercial road tests consistent across the province.

The government needs to take a broader look at the system, given that the existing contract for driving tests with Serco is set to expire in September. For truck driving to become a Red Seal occupation, Alberta has already started exploring this option, and other provinces should follow. Every day that passes without reform, more unsafe truck drivers go onto the roads. The Ontario government needs to hit the brakes and act immediately to prevent further tragedies from happening





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