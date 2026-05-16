Ontario's Premier Appeals to Both Parties to Prevent TTC Strike

Ontario's Premier Doug Ford has implored both the TTC and CUPE Local 2 to collaborate and prevent potential service disruptions during the upcoming World Cup. The agreement to extend talks beyond the Friday midnight deadline signals a renewed effort to avoid a strike, but the two sides remain divided on critical wage-related terms.

Efforts to avert a potential strike by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees, which were set to begin on Friday midnight, have expanded after both parties agreed to continue negotiations until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The TTC and CUPE Local 2 have been at odds for weeks, with the TTC rejecting the union's latest proposal, which would add $40 million to the contract's cost. However, the union views fair wages as crucial to ensuring a secure and efficient public transit system. Premier Doug Ford, at a separate event, urged both parties to act responsibly and prevent the potential service disruptions during the upcoming World Cup





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford TTC Strike World Cup Union Proposal Wage Discrepancies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concerns Mount Over Possible Disruptions to TTC Service During World CupTTC CEO Mandep Lali expresses concerns about potential disruptions to TTC service during the World Cup if a contract deal is not reached with CUPE Local 2, the union representing roughly 700 electrical, signal, and communication workers.

Read more »

U.S. law firms urge appeals court to keep blocking Trump’s sanctions against themU.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to sanction some of the nation’s most prestigious law firms 'strike at the heart of the rule of law' and must remain blocked by the courts, an attorney for law firms told a panel of appellate judges on Thursday.

Read more »

Alamos Gold Ontario commits $50,000 to help Northern Ontario patients access life-saving medical careWith two operations and employees embedded across Northern communities, Alamos Gold says partnering with Hope Air is a practical way to support residents who must travel long distances for diagnosis and follow-up care

Read more »

Alamos Gold Ontario Invests $50,000 to Help Northern Ontario Patients Access HealthcareAlamos Gold Ontario has made a $50,000 investment to support Hope Air, a charity that provides free flights, accommodations, and travel support for patients in financial need who must travel far from home for medical care. The donation will help remove one of the biggest barriers to healthcare access in Northern Ontario, enabling patients to focus on their health without worrying about the cost of getting there.

Read more »