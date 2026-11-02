Ontario Police Watchdog Investigates Serious Injury of Teen During Finch West Station Arrest

The Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation after a 14-year-old boy suffered a serious non-life-threatening injury during an arrest at Toronto's Finch West Station. Five teenagers face charges connected to the October 7 incident involving alleged fare evasion and an assault on officers.

The Ontario police watchdog agency confirmed on Monday that it is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious injury sustained by a 14-year-old boy during his arrest at the Finch West subway station in Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit, commonly known as the SIU, announced the launch of this inquiry following a report from Toronto Police Service detailing the incident that occurred earlier this year. Toronto police officers were called to assist TTC constables at the Line 1 station on the afternoon of October 7. The initial dispatch was related to a group of youths who were allegedly manipulating the fare gates to enter the subway system without paying their fare.

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Altercation Escalates During Confrontation

According to the SIU news release, two police officers confronted the group of youths at the station. The agency stated that there was an interaction with one of the boys, which subsequently escalated into a more serious physical altercation. Toronto Police Service previously reported that one youth was arrested for assaulting an officer.

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However, the situation quickly deteriorated as the officers reported they were suddenly surrounded and assaulted by several other youths in the station. In the wake of the confrontation, five teenagers were charged in connection with the incident. These charges include a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds, and two 15-year-olds. Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of these minors cannot be publicly disclosed to protect their privacy and future prospects.

Teenager Suffers Serious Hospital Injury

A critical aspect of the SIU investigation involves the physical condition of one of the suspects. The watchdog agency noted that after a 14-year-old boy was released from custody, he immediately went to the hospital for medical attention. Medical professionals at the hospital diagnosed the teenager with a serious injury.

However, authorities have clarified that the injury is non-life-threatening, though it remains severe enough to warrant a police investigation. Toronto Police Service learned of the specific nature of the boy's injury on October 9. They promptly notified the SIU of the injury on that same day, triggering the formal investigation process. The SIU has assigned three dedicated investigators to handle the case and determine the full scope of events that led to the injury.

Investigation Monitors Subject Officers

Additionally, the agency has designated one subject officer and one witness officer. These individuals are being monitored as part of the standard investigative procedure to ensure a thorough and impartial review. This case highlights the complexities involved in fare evasion incidents that escalate into physical altercations in public transit hubs. The SIU's involvement ensures that all uses of force and subsequent injuries are scrutinized according to strict provincial standards.

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As the investigation continues, the five charged teenagers will proceed through the youth justice system. The SIU's findings will likely influence how such incidents are managed by both police and transit enforcement in the future.