Ontario's police watchdog investigates after man falls from second floor landing after being pursued by Ottawa police

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate after Ottawa police said they responded to a call about an 'unknown person' who had entered a commercial business in the ByWard Market just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The man sustained serious injuries in a fall from a second floor landing and was pursued by Ottawa police.

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man sustained serious injuries in a fall from a second floor landing after being pursued on foot by Ottawa police.

The man entered a commercial business in the ByWard Market and made his way to a parking garage at 30 York Street, where he fell from the second-floor landing to the ground below. He was pursued by Ottawa police and sustained 'pretty significant trauma' and life-threatening injuries. The SIU investigates incidents involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault





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Ontario Police Watchdog Investigation Fall From Second Floor Landing Pursued By Ottawa Police Serious Injuries Life-Threatening Injuries Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Ottawa Police Byward Market 30 York Street Critical Condition

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