Ontario Medical Regulator Pauses Safer Supply Rules Following Legal Injunction

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has halted new stricter regulations on safer supply drug prescriptions after facing a legal challenge and motion for an injunction from a client. The changes, which included requirements for supervised consumption and restrictions on taking medications home, were set to take effect Monday but are now paused pending court proceedings.

TORONTO - Ontario's medical regulator is hitting pause on implementing a host of changes to the ways doctors prescribe safer supply drugs after it was served with a legal challenge.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it was served Friday with the legal action, which includes a motion for an injunction to prevent the regulator from enforcing the new safer supply rules. The changes were set to come into effect on Monday, but the college says it's pausing enforcement to allow time to respond to the injunction.

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College Pauses New Safer Supply Rules

The college approved sweeping changes to the safer supply prescription regime last month that would require doctors to prescribe safer supply drugs only in conjunction with opioid agonist therapy. Safer supply drugs are medications given to people at high risk of overdose as an alternative to illicit opioids while opioid agonist therapy uses medications such as Suboxone and methadone to treat opioid addiction.

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The new rules would also require patients to take their safer supply medications in front of health-care professionals, rather than take them home - a change that has raised accessibility concerns especially for patients in rural Ontario and those who work regular hours. The medical regulator has said the changes were approved in an effort to reduce the amount of opioids prescribed as safer supply drugs making their way to the streets.

Critics Raise Concerns Over Drug Diversion

The chair of the regulator's board, Dr. Patrick Safieh, has said police forces in Ontario are noticing patients' safer supply drugs being diverted to the black market. This controversy highlights the ongoing tension between public health strategies aimed at reducing overdoses and regulatory efforts to prevent drug diversion. Supervision requirements have drawn sharp criticism from advocates who argue that requiring patients to consume medications in clinical settings removes the harm reduction benefits of safe supply programs.

For many individuals in remote areas, traveling to a clinic multiple times a day for medication administration is not feasible due to lack of transportation or employment constraints. The legal pause provides a temporary reprieve for patients and providers who were preparing to navigate the new restrictive framework. Stakeholders will now wait for the court to hear arguments regarding the validity of the injunction and the appropriateness of the regulator's changes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026. - with files from Liam Casey