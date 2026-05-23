Ontario's Greenbelt: A 'Safe Haven' for More Species at Risk Than Two Decades Ago

A new report by Ontario Nature reveals a significant increase in the number of threatened species using the Greenbelt as a 'safe haven', with the population jumping by nearly 70% over the past two decades.

The Greenbelt, an 800,000-hectare zone around the Greater Golden Horseshoe in Ontario, has been expanding its role as a 'safe haven' for threatened species , according to a new report.

The study by Ontario Nature documents a 70% increase in the number of vulnerable species in the Greenbelt over the past two decades. Tony Morris, conservation policy and campaigns director at Ontario Nature, states that this increase indicates the importance of the Greenbelt as a vital habitat in southern Ontario. The report highlights several species at risk, such as the redside dace fish and the Jefferson salamander, which are threatened by habitat loss and pollution.

The charity recommends enhancing the protected zone, expanding its boundaries, and developing strategies to protect its remaining areas





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Eco-Sensitive Zone Protected Area Threatened Species Habitat Loss Pollution Inland Kingdom Of Ontario (O.K.) Greater Golden Horseshoe Ontario Nature Ontario Government Rob Flack Greenbelt Council Foord Government

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