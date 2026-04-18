Ontario's Energy Balancing Act: Renewables Gain Traction Amidst Nuclear Reliance

Ontario is increasing its reliance on solar and wind power through new procurement rounds, despite Energy Minister Stephen Lecce's emphasis on the foundational role of nuclear and natural gas. The shift is driven by falling renewable costs and the urgent need for quickly deployable energy sources to meet rising demand and compensate for nuclear plant downtimes. The province aims for an 'all-of-the-above' energy strategy, with significant renewable projects now partly owned by First Nations.

Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator ( IESO ) has recently awarded contracts for a new round of electricity generation, with a significant portion allocated to renewable energy sources. The latest procurement saw 12 solar projects and two wind projects secure agreements, collectively representing an impressive 1,300 megawatts of new generating capacity. Among the larger projects are the Dunns Valley Solar project, located in northeastern Ontario, and two wind projects in the province's northwest, each boasting a capacity of 200 megawatts. A notable aspect of these newly contracted projects is that all are jointly owned by First Nations communities, underscoring a commitment to Indigenous partnerships in the energy sector.

Despite the inclusion of these renewable energy projects, Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce has consistently voiced a nuanced perspective on the province's energy mix. While celebrating the procurement of solar and wind power, he has also emphasized the critical role of traditional sources like nuclear and natural gas in ensuring grid stability, particularly during peak demand periods such as winter. He stated that these conventional resources were instrumental in maintaining power for families and businesses. This commentary highlights an underlying tension within Ontario's energy strategy, as the province grapples with a rapidly escalating demand for electricity.

The IESO has been actively seeking new sources of power generation since 2023 to address the projected surge in electricity consumption. The procurement process has increasingly favored projects that can be developed and brought online relatively quickly, which has led to a greater number of wind and solar projects being selected, despite the perceived reservations of some government officials. The Ford government, while publicly espousing a pragmatic, all-of-the-above, and technology-agnostic approach to energy supply, appears to be balancing this with a core reliance on nuclear power. Minister Lecce clarified this approach by stating it involves complementing nuclear power with hydroelectric, natural gas, renewables, biomass, and biogas, indicating that while other sources play a supporting role, nuclear remains central to the province's energy strategy.

Ontario's historical relationship with non-hydro renewable energy sources, which currently contribute less than 10 percent of the province's electricity, has been complex. The preceding Liberal government faced criticism for high prices paid for wind and solar power, which contributed to rising electricity costs for Ontarians. Upon taking office in 2018, Premier Doug Ford's government initially took a strong stance against renewables, even going so far as to terminate existing contracts and express a desire to remove wind turbines from the province.

However, two primary factors have compelled the Ford government to reassess its position. Firstly, the declining costs of renewable energy technologies have made them increasingly competitive, often positioning them as the most economical options for new power generation. According to Guru Gurumurthy, an electricity analyst at the Pembina Institute, solar costs have plummeted by 88 percent over the past 15 years, wind by 74 percent, and battery storage by 90 percent. This economic shift has made renewables a far more attractive proposition.

The second, arguably more significant, reason for the shift is the speed at which renewable energy projects can be deployed. This rapid deployment capability is critical given the looming electricity supply gap that both the government and independent observers anticipate. Ontario has historically depended on nuclear reactors for as much as two-thirds of its electricity, but this proportion has decreased to approximately half due to reactor retirements and extended outages for maintenance and refurbishment. For instance, two 515-megawatt reactors at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station were permanently decommissioned in late 2024. Its remaining four reactors are slated for a lengthy shutdown for a $27-billion refurbishment beginning in September, with an extended outage expected. While the Darlington station's refurbishment has been completed, reactors at the Bruce station will continue to be taken offline for overhauls until 2033.

Concurrently with the reduction in nuclear capacity, the government projects a substantial increase in electricity demand. This trend has already begun, with a 6.2 terawatt-hour increase in electricity consumption last year compared to 2024, representing a 4.4 percent rise, according to the IESO. While this increase was primarily attributed to a hot summer, further demand growth is anticipated from sources such as new data centers and industrial activities. The pace of nuclear reactor construction and refurbishment is insufficient to meet these immediate needs. The renewable energy projects awarded contracts this month are expected to contribute to the grid before May 1, 2030, a timeline that aligns with the standard deployment speed of renewables. Mr. Gurumurthy highlighted that renewables are notably fast to bring online. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEFFA) reports that wind and solar projects typically take between 18 to 36 months to construct, in stark contrast to nuclear plants, which can require as long as 20 years for planning and construction. International data from Mycle Schneider Consulting indicates that while nuclear construction times were relatively consistent in the 1970s and 80s, they have become highly variable over the past two decades. For 19 reactors that commenced operation in the three years ending December 31, 2024, the average construction duration was close to 11 years, a pace that Ontario's own experience has mirrored





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