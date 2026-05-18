Ontario's $20 million a year to store delisted U.S. alcohol products

Ontario could be spending $20 million a year to store $79.1 million in delisted U.S. alcohol products, according to one operations management expert. The liquor ban became one of Ontario's most visible responses to tariffs and annexation threats from U.S. President Donald Trump last year. More than a year later, the LCBO is still sitting on roughly $79.1 million worth of unsold inventory — raising questions about the long-term cost of maintaining a symbolic trade protest after the initial economic damage may already have been done.

Ontario could be spending $20 million a year to store $79.1 million in delisted U.S. alcohol products, according to one operations management expert. The liquor ban became one of Ontario 's most visible responses to tariffs and annexation threats from U.S. President Donald Trump last year.

A bottle of Jim Beam bourbon sits on an LCBO shelf before Ontario pulled U.S. alcohol from sale in response to tariffs and annexation threats by U.S. President Donald Trump. Ontario could be paying roughly $20 million a year to not sell a hefty stockpile of delisted U.S. alcohol it already owns, according to a Brock University operations expert.

The LCBO did not respond by deadline when asked how much taxpayers are spending to store roughly $79.1 million worth of unsold U.S. alcohol. More than a year later, the LCBO is still sitting on roughly $79.1 million worth of unsold inventory — raising questions about the long-term cost of maintaining a symbolic trade protest after the initial economic damage may already have been done.

Andrew Muhammad, a University of Tennessee agricultural economics professor who studies trade issues related to alcohol, said prolonged boycotts can permanently reshape consumer habits as drinkers experiment with alternatives and become accustomed to non-American brands. Canada imported $221 million US worth of U.S. spirits in 2024, making it the industry's second largest export market after the European Union





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Ontario Delisted U.S. Alcohol Products Liquor Ban Tariffs Annexation Threats U.S. President Donald Trump Brock University Operations Expert Michael Armstrong Annual Carrying Costs Inventory Carrying Costs Canadian Boycott Of U.S. Products Canadian Consumers European Alternatives U.S. Alcohol Industry Temporary Trade Measures Long-Term Market Losses Canadian Crown Monopolies Provincial Responses Alberta Saskatchewan Manitoba Quebec Atlantic Provinces

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