Ontario Restaurant Accessibility Gaps Exposed in Marketplace Investigation

A Marketplace investigation found restaurant accessibility barriers at 10 Ontario chains, including broken door operators and no braille menus.

Malfunctioning power door operators, inaccessible self-service kiosks and the lack of a braille menu were among the barriers people with disabilities faced while eating out, according to a Marketplace investigation into restaurant accessibility in Ontario. The CBC program tested 10 popular restaurant chains in the province, five fast-food chains and five full-service restaurants, using hidden cameras to record the experience of customers with disabilities.

The findings raise questions about how well Ontario's decades-old accessibility law, the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), is working. The act's stated purpose is to achieve accessibility for Ontarians with disabilities, and the investigation examined whether restaurants are meeting that goal in practice.

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How the Marketplace Restaurant Accessibility Test Worked

Marketplace tested five fast-food chains and five full-service restaurants with hidden cameras to document the dining experience of customers who have disabilities. The test focused on what a customer actually encounters, from the entrance to ordering and finding the washroom.

Robert Hampson, a Toronto resident who is blind and a producer for Marketplace, visited one Greater Toronto Area location each for A&W, McDonald's, Thai Express, Tim Hortons and Wendy's. He documented his experience as a customer with a disability at each location.

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Hidden cameras recorded Hampson trying to use self-service kiosks at McDonald's and Wendy's. Both had touchscreens and some accessibility features, but neither offered a way for him to hear the menu options, and at times he had difficulty navigating the screens.

Stakeholder Views on Braille Menus and Ontario Law

None of the locations Hampson visited could provide a braille menu. He said he would have liked to find at least one, adding that the issue is something that needs to be improved upon.

Tim Hortons said it does not offer braille menus because its menu changes frequently. Wendy's said braille menus are available across the country, but it did not explain why Hampson was not offered one when he asked.

Lorene Casiez, an accessibility strategist who manages Human Space, the accessible design practice of architectural firm BDP Quadrangle, said Ontario's accessibility laws fall short of what persons with disabilities need. She said there are many better practices and easy-to-do changes that could make restaurant environments more usable for everyone.

The AODA does not specifically require braille menus, but Casiez said having them on hand sends a positive signal to customers. She said an alternative format for someone who cannot read visually might be braille, or an audible component.

Kiosk, Washroom and Signage Barriers Faced by Hampson

Hampson's visits showed barriers beyond menus. He accidentally went through an emergency exit at Tim Hortons and was heading toward the drive-thru lane when a motorist shouted at him that he was in the drive-thru.

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Marketplace found that self-service kiosks at the McDonald's and Wendy's locations it visited were unusable for Hampson. He also became confused on the way to the washrooms at McDonald's and A&W, and at A&W a producer stepped in to help him.

Hampson said he had no way of knowing which washroom was which. Casiez said a requirement for tactile signage on washroom doors has been in the Ontario Building Code for a long time. Whether the A&W Hampson visited would have been required to have that signage is unclear.

Hampson said he wants more consistency in how restaurants are laid out so he can navigate independently. He also supports markings on the ground that he can feel with his white cane to help him determine his location and direction.

Restaurant Responses and Next Steps for Customers

Restaurant companies responded to the findings in different ways. One chain said it was sorry to hear about the challenges Hampson experienced, and said the restaurant is independently owned and operated and that it had shared the observations with the franchisee for review.

A Wendy's statement said the company is looking into what was documented during the visit and is working with the franchisee to identify opportunities to further support the customer experience. The investigation leaves open how individual locations will change their kiosks, washrooms and menus for customers with disabilities.