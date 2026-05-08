Ontario Residents Isolated After Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship

Two Ontario residents are isolating at home after disembarking from a cruise ship that is now the site of a deadly hantavirus outbreak. The couple, who have no symptoms, were exposed to the virus on the ship and during a flight from St. Helena to Johannesburg. Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, spoke with The Canadian Press about the virus, its spread, and the province's response.

Two Ontario residents are currently isolating at home after disembarking from a cruise ship that is now the site of a deadly hantavirus outbreak. The couple, who have no symptoms, were exposed to the virus on the ship and during a flight from St. Helena to Johannesburg.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, spoke with The Canadian Press about the virus, its spread, and the province's response. He emphasized that hantavirus is rare and normally spreads from animals to humans, but this particular strain can spread from human to human. The virus is primarily found in the Southern Hemisphere, with Argentina having experience with the outbreak and sharing its knowledge with the global community.

While there is no vaccine or treatment available, there are experimental treatments that may be effective. Dr. Moore highlighted the importance of strong communication and collaboration, especially in an outbreak involving passengers from multiple countries. He also reassured the public that Ontario has expertise in contact tracing, monitoring, testing, and providing timely care.

The couple, who are doing well and in regular contact with public health officials, are being monitored for 45 days, the longest potential incubation period for the virus. The outbreak has prompted lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the need for consistent global approaches to limit the spread of the virus





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak Ontario Public Health Isolation Contact Tracing COVID-19 Argentina Global Community

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