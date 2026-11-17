The Real Estate Council of Ontario enforces new rules requiring agents to disclose AI use and ensure accuracy in property photos to protect consumers from misleading advertisements.

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) has implemented strict new guidelines governing the use of artificial intelligence within the province's property market. These regulations aim to protect prospective buyers from misleading visual representations by mandating transparency and accuracy in all digital listings. The move addresses growing concerns that technology is being used to fundamentally alter property dimensions rather than merely enhance their appeal.

RECO Mandates Verification And Disclosure

The regulatory body expects all industry professionals to independently review AI-generated content before publishing it alongside property details. Agents are now required to disclose explicitly when they utilize artificial intelligence to stage or alter photographs in their advertising. This requirement ensures that consumers can distinguish between helpful visual aids and potentially deceptive manipulations of a home's features.

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Tess Lin, director of communications for RECO, emphasized that agents must verify the accuracy of all AI-generated visuals against physical facts. The guidelines also prohibit agents from entering confidential client information into public AI platforms to maintain data privacy. All such visuals must adhere to the advertising obligations outlined in the provincial Trust in Real Estate Services Act.

Under this act, any industry professional found using deceptive, false, or misleading advertising material must take it down immediately. They are also required to issue a correction or retraction to the public. This legal framework provides a clear mechanism for holding agents accountable when technology crosses the line from marketing enhancement to misrepresentation.

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Industry Professionals Debate Marketing Boundaries

Marco Pedri, a real estate broker with Shoreline Realty, highlighted that while marketing is essential for matching buyers to properties, it cannot replace the physical reality of a home. He noted that an appealing listing will not convert to a sale or lease if it fails to match what buyers see in person. This perspective underscores the need for honesty in digital marketing strategies.

Amrit Walia, a realtor with Royal Le Page Signature in Toronto, stated that his brokerage has utilized AI for virtual staging for some time. He acknowledged that while the technology can be helpful, it sometimes leads to misleading information. Walia stressed that AI should illustrate how rooms can be used to help consumers visualize potential, but it must never alter the structural features of a home.

Walia argued that changing permanent property features is a significant red flag for responsible agents. He believes the technology should enhance a listing to help consumers understand its potential rather than making the property look different than it actually is. This stance reflects a broader industry effort to maintain integrity while leveraging new tools.

Technical And Legal Consequences For Misuse

Shion Guha, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto and director of the Human-Centered Data Science Lab, agreed that there is a distinct line between staging and misrepresentation. He noted that moving furniture virtually is acceptable, but using AI to change the dimensions of a home is problematic. Guha warned against listings that suggest significant structural changes as investment opportunities.

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The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) also enforces strict standards regarding AI-altered photographs. CEO John DiMichele stated that limited adjustments such as color correction, brightness modification, contrast enhancement, and virtual staging are permissible. These edits are allowed provided they do not materially alter the factual accuracy of the image.

DiMichele clarified that any member found using an inaccurate photo will have a chance to rectify the issue first. However, if they continue to use these pictures after warnings, the matter will escalate to the professional standards tribunal. This tiered approach ensures that agents are given opportunities to correct errors while maintaining a firm stance against persistent violations.

The implementation of these rules marks a significant shift in how Ontario's real estate industry operates online. By forcing transparency and accountability, regulators hope to restore consumer trust in digital property listings. Agents who fail to comply with these new expectations face not only professional scrutiny but also legal consequences under provincial law.