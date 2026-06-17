Ontario real estate brokerages to submit annual financial filings to strengthen oversight

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) will require all brokerages to attest to and submit an annual financial filing as of October 1, 2026, in a bid to strengthen financial oversight in the wake of the iPro Realty scandal.

Ontario real estate brokerages will now be required to submit annual financial filings to the province's industry regulator as part of a plan to strengthen financial oversight in the wake of the iPro Realty scandal.

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) will require all brokerages to attest to and submit an annual financial filing as of October 1, 2026. This proactive oversight model will require brokerages to regularly provide documentation demonstrating proper financial management and compliance with the Trust and Real Estate Services Act, 2002. RECO will use the data to inform its risk framework and focus regulatory resources where risks to consumers are greatest.

The measures come after the regulator found last year that co-founders of iPro Realty allegedly misused about $8 million from trust accounts to pay for operating expenses and payments to investors. In the wake of the allegations, the Ontario government took control of RECO in late 2025, appointing Jean Lépine to take over as acting CEO.

Ontarians buying or selling a home should have complete confidence that deposits are protected, said Stephen Crawford, Ontario Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. The filings submitted by brokerages must include information from their financial statements, information about trust assets and liabilities, information about unclaimed trust monies held by brokerages, as well as compliance attestations by the broker of record.

Sector leaders agree that RECO must use every tool available to protect consumers from any financial mismanagement by brokerages. The changes align with modern regulatory risk management practices, and RECO said it intends to introduce monthly trust reconciliation reporting requirements next year. By establishing this robust financial reporting standard, RECO aligns Ontario with regulatory best practices in other jurisdictions, better safeguarding consumer funds and reinforcing long-term confidence across the sector





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