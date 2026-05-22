Ontario Provincial Police Update Investigation: 61-year-old woman found dead west of Ottawa as targeted homicide

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified a woman found dead west of Ottawa earlier this month as 61-year-old Geraldine Fulcher of Calabogie and believe someone targeted and killed her. They updated their investigation to a homicide and received a call on May 6 regarding a suspicious death on Lanark Road in Greater Madawaska. No arrests or suspects were announced, and an increased police presence was deployed.

Ontario Provincial Police identified a woman found dead west of Ottawa earlier this month as 61-year-old Geraldine Fulcher of Calabogie and believe someone targeted and killed her.

They updated their investigation to a homicide. Police received a call regarding a suspicious death on Lanark Road in Greater Madawaska on May 6, where they found Fulcher's body. They found no arrests or suspects and increased police presence for investigation. No announcement related to arrests or suspects was made as they want to take the investigation seriously and maintain integrity. They asked the public to refrain from sharing unconfirmed information





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Ontario Provincial Police Geraldine Fulcher Target Killing Lanark Road Greater Madawaska Calabogie

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