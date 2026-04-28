Ontario Provincial Police Officer Killed in Highway 401 Motorcycle Crash

An OPP officer has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Cobourg, Ontario. The incident has prompted a major investigation and highway closure, with authorities seeking witnesses and expressing condolences to the officer's family.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer tragically lost their life in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Cobourg , Ontario, on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from the OPP's Northumberland detachment.

The highway was immediately closed in both directions between Highway 28 and Burnham Street North to facilitate the investigation. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, with authorities urging anyone with information, including video or dashboard camera footage, to come forward. The OPP expressed deep condolences to the officer's family, friends, and colleagues, acknowledging the profound impact of this devastating loss.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also shared his grief, stating he was 'very sad' to hear of the officer's death and extending his thoughts to the officer's loved ones and all uniformed personnel across the province. The OPP emphasized the significance of this tragedy, recognizing the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to protect the community.

The public has been asked to join in mourning the loss and to support the grieving family and colleagues during this difficult time. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to uncover the details of the incident. The closure of Highway 401 has caused significant disruptions, but safety and thorough investigation remain the top priorities. The OPP has reiterated its commitment to assisting the officer's family and ensuring that justice is served.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who serve and protect, and the community is encouraged to come together in solidarity and support for those affected by this loss





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Ontario Provincial Police Highway 401 Motorcycle Crash Cobourg OPP Officer Death

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