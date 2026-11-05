Ontario Provincial Police Issue Stunt Driving Charges During Halloween Weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police charged four drivers with stunt driving after Halloween weekend speed enforcement on Highway 17. Licences were suspended for 30 days.

The Ontario Provincial Police have concluded that the Halloween weekend resulted in significant traffic enforcement activity across the region. Officers identified and charged four separate drivers with stunt driving offenses. These charges stem from a series of high-speed incidents recorded along Highway 17 between October 30 and November 2.

High-Speed Violations on Highway 17

On October 30 at approximately 8 a.m., a 60-year-old man from Quebec operating a commercial vehicle was charged with stunt driving. The Ontario Provincial Police reported that this driver was clocked traveling at 115 km/h in a zone where the speed limit was posted at 70 km/h. This violation occurred on Highway 17 in Rutherglen.

Also read Toronto police investigate needles and pins found in Halloween candy in east end

Later on the same day, October 30, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police observed another vehicle speeding on Highway 17 in Bonfield Township. An officer determined that the driver was traveling at 156 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Petawawa, was subsequently charged with stunt driving.

Additional Charges on October 31

A third incident occurred on October 31 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in Rutherglen. An officer observed a vehicle speeding through the area on Highway 17. Police stated that the vehicle was recorded traveling at 137 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone. A 21-year-old man from Sudbury was charged with stunt driving for this offense.

Advertisement

The final charge of the weekend occurred early on November 2 at approximately 2:30 a.m. An officer conducting radar enforcement on Highway 17 West in North Bay noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Radar technology confirmed that the vehicle reached 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. A 28-year-old resident of Sudbury was charged with stunt driving.

Licence Suspensions and Impoundments

In all four cases, the Ontario Provincial Police stated that the drivers had their driver's licenses suspended for 30 days. Additionally, the vehicles involved in these offenses were impounded for a period of 14 days. These penalties are standard for stunt driving convictions in Ontario.

Court dates for the accused individuals were not released by the police at the time of the report. The enforcement highlights the continued focus on traffic safety during major holiday weekends. Officers remain vigilant to ensure public safety on provincial highways.