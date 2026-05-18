Ontario province denies delays in Black youth funding program, but some organizations report layoffs and program closures

The province of Ontario has denied any delays or changes to the Black Youth Action Plan (BYAP) grant program, but some Black community organizations report layoffs and program closures due to a delay in receiving provincial funding. The Early Childhood Development Initiative (ECDI) and two other organizations have received letters from the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism indicating potential changes in the funding strategy.

Some Black community organizations say they have faced a delay in receiving provincial funding leading to financial uncertainty, layoffs, and program closure s. The province, however, denies any delays or changes to the funding program.

Two staff at the Early Childhood Development Initiative (ECDI) have been laid off due to a gap in provincial funding. Meanwhile, other organizations have also received letters from the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism indicating a potential change in the funding strategy, with more than 90% of staff potentially facing layoffs and program closures





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Ontario Canada Black Youth Funding Layoff Program Closure Black Youth Action Plan

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