Ontario Prosecutors Flag Nearly 30 Cases of Untruthful Police Testimony in a Decade

According to documents obtained by CTV News, Ontario prosecutors have flagged almost 30 instances in the past decade where police officers were deemed “deliberately untruthful” on the witness stand. This data, compiled through a Freedom of Information request, has sparked concerns about the integrity of evidence presented in court and the potential for wrongful convictions. The Zameer case itself became a focal point, with Justice Anne Molloy expressing concerns to the jury about inconsistencies in the officers’ testimonies and their alignment with video and forensic evidence. This led the judge to raise the possibility of collusion between the officers.\The implications of these revelations extend beyond the specific case of Zameer. Former Toronto mayor John Sewell, now affiliated with the Toronto Police Accountability Coalition, emphasized the seriousness of the matter. He lauded the policy requiring review of police officer testimony when judges express concerns about the veracity of the evidence. The list includes cases from various police services across Ontario, demonstrating the widespread nature of the issue. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are involved, highlighting that this issue is not isolated to just one police force. The subsequent acquittal of Zameer and the concerns expressed by Justice Molloy served as a catalyst, prompting Chief Myron Demkiw to order a comprehensive review of the officers' testimony, conduct, procedures, and training. Additionally, he initiated a full review of plainclothes policing, encompassing equipment and safety protocols. As of the current time, these reports remain unfinished, a fact confirmed by both the TPS and the OPP.\Furthermore, the Crown policy introduced in 2012 mandates prosecutors to report instances where they find credible evidence of officers being deliberately untruthful under oath. This policy underscores the importance of accountability and transparency within the legal system. The Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell voiced support for the officers involved, emphasizing the traumatic experience they underwent in witnessing the death of their colleague. While acknowledging the jury's decision of no criminal intent, the TPA expressed a commitment to supporting the officers. The case also involves the acquittal of Toronto drug squad Const. Gerrard Arulanandam, where the judge, while acquitting the officer, voiced significant concerns regarding the lack of truthfulness of the officers involved. The ongoing investigations and reviews are critical in addressing these issues, ensuring fairness, and upholding public trust in law enforcement. The aim is to instill faith in the integrity of law enforcement and the justice system as a whole, by addressing the allegations of misconduct in a transparent and effective manner.





