Ontario Proposes Significant Boost to Injured Workers' Benefits, First Increase in Nearly 30 Years

Ontario's government is set to propose changes to Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) benefits, increasing loss-of-earnings (LOE) benefits from 85% to 90% of take-home pay for injured workers. This move, the first in nearly three decades, aims to address the rising cost of living and support workers, including those over 65 who continue to work.

Ontario is proposing significant changes to its Workplace Safety and Insurance Board ( WSIB ) benefits, marking the first increase in income replacement benefits in almost three decades. This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Labour , Immigration, Training and Skills Development, aims to provide enhanced financial support to injured workers, particularly in light of the rising cost of living . The proposed legislation, if approved, will increase loss-of-earnings (LOE) benefits from the current 85 percent to 90 percent of a worker's take-home pay. This means that injured workers will receive a larger portion of their pre-injury income, allowing them to better manage their finances during their recovery period. Minister David Piccini emphasized the government's commitment to supporting injured workers, stating that no worker should have to worry about paying their bills while they recover from a workplace injury. This proposal underscores the province's recognition of the critical role workers play in building and maintaining Ontario 's economy. The proposed changes also address the evolving demographic landscape, particularly the increasing number of Canadians delaying retirement and continuing to work beyond the traditional retirement age of 65.

The impact of this proposed legislation is expected to be substantial for many injured workers across Ontario. The increase in LOE benefits is designed to provide immediate relief and long-term financial stability. For example, a worker earning $60,000 annually could anticipate approximately $2,411 more in benefits over the course of a year, representing a significant boost to their income. The proposed changes also address a significant gap in the current WSIB system by allowing eligible workers to receive LOE benefits even after the age of 65. Under the existing rules, workers often lose these benefits automatically upon reaching this age, which can create financial hardship, especially for those who rely on these benefits to cover medical expenses, living costs, and other essentials. This amendment to the existing legislation is a progressive step towards ensuring that injured workers of all ages continue to receive the support they need. The government's decision to propose these changes demonstrates its responsiveness to the needs of its workforce, particularly in a period of economic uncertainty. The move signals an intent to ensure that the compensation system appropriately reflects the realities faced by injured workers in the modern economy. This proposal comes at a time when the cost of living is rising substantially, and many workers are struggling to make ends meet. By increasing the benefits, the government aims to assist injured workers in meeting their financial obligations and maintaining their quality of life during periods of convalescence and rehabilitation.

Furthermore, the proposed changes align with broader societal trends and demographic shifts. The Statistics Canada data revealing that approximately 444,000 Ontario residents aged 65 and older remained in the workforce in 2025, representing roughly 5.4 percent of the province's labour force, illustrates the growing importance of addressing the needs of older workers. Many people choose to work longer for financial or social reasons, and this trend has significant implications for workplace safety and insurance policies. The new legislation acknowledges this reality by extending LOE benefits beyond the traditional retirement age, which is crucial for workers who may require continued financial support. This amendment reflects a more inclusive and forward-thinking approach to worker compensation, acknowledging the longer working lives and the needs of an aging workforce. The government's decision to include this element in the proposal is crucial in adapting to changing demographics and ensuring that policies effectively support all workers, regardless of their age or retirement status. It underlines a holistic approach to worker safety and compensation, going beyond immediate financial relief by considering the broader economic and social factors impacting the lives of workers. The government's focus on this particular aspect of the legislation also indicates a commitment to ensuring that Ontario's labour market policies remain relevant and responsive to current and future challenges. The government is focused on making sure that Ontario’s workers are protected





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WSIB Workers' Compensation Ontario Benefits Injured Workers Income Replacement Labour Legislation Aging Workforce Cost Of Living

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