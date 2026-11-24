Ontario is proposing legislation to speed up mining approvals and introduce use it or lose it rules for idle mining leases, while First Nations raise consultation concerns and Agnico Eagle waits for details.

Ontario is proposing legislation to fast-track mining approvals and introduce a use it or lose it approach to idle mining leases. The announcement was made by Ontario Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce at the Ontario Critical Minerals Forum in Toronto.

The story was reported by Lydia Chubak on November 24, 2026. The proposed bill aims to cut permitting timelines in half for designated projects. It would expand the province's One Project, One Process program, which currently covers only four major developments. Lecce said the new bill would extend faster approvals to a broader range of mining activities.

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The reforms would apply to new mines, mine expansions, and both early and advanced exploration phases. Lecce explained the legislation cleans up the permit system for every stage of mine development. It moves beyond just the extraction phase to support earlier exploration efforts. This comprehensive approach is designed to boost the province's critical minerals supply chain.

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Idle Mining Lease Reform

A central component of the proposed changes is a strict use it or lose it approach for mining leases held by companies. The government reported that fewer than half of Ontario's current mining leases have active exploration plans or permits in place. Under the new rules, leases that remain idle without concrete plans for exploration or development would not be renewed. This measure intends to make Crown land available to companies ready to move projects forward immediately.

It prevents companies from holding parcels in their portfolios for generations. Lecce emphasized that the government wants to see a clear path toward extraction and active permits that move projects beyond static land holdings. The bill also introduces new enforcement measures. These include tickets, field orders, and administrative monetary penalties for companies failing to meet compliance requirements.

Indigenous Concerns Over Bill 140

These penalties are meant to ensure companies follow through on their commitments. Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Leo Friday addressed the standing committee at Queen's Park this week. He expressed concerns about Ontario's proposed Bill 140. Friday stressed that faster development must not compromise environmental protections or the ability of First Nations to assess cumulative impacts on their traditional territories.

Friday recommended establishing a permanent Treaty 9 Indigenous-government development table. He also called for requiring cumulative-effects assessments for major projects.

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In addition, he urged providing First Nations with funding for independent environmental and technical reviews to ensure meaningful consultation occurs. Lecce responded to these concerns by stating that the proposed mining legislation does not alter the province's constitutional duty to consult First Nations. The government maintains that economic development and Treaty rights can be balanced under the current framework. Agnico Eagle told CTV News that it is too early to assess the potential implications of the proposed regulatory changes.

Government Investment Goals Remain

The company released a statement indicating they are waiting for further details before commenting on how the reforms might affect their operations or the broader mining sector. The Ontario government stated that these reforms are intended to attract investment, create jobs, and strengthen the province's position in global critical minerals markets. The proposed legislation has yet to pass and remains under review by legislative committees.