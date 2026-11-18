Ontario is proposing to increase the minimum fine for excessive vehicle noise from $60 to $200 while keeping the maximum at $1,000, aiming to deter repeat offenders and address community concerns.

Ontario is proposing to raise the minimum fine for excessive vehicle noise from $60 to $200, while keeping the maximum fine at $1,000, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced Wednesday.

The government is tabling legislation to amend the Highway Traffic Act to strengthen enforcement and deter repeat offenders, Sarkaria said at a news conference in Mississauga. For families with young children, shift workers trying to sleep, and businesses serving their communities, Sarkaria said excessive noise is more than an inconvenience. He said it is disruptive, unnecessary, and people are sick of it. Sarkaria said the province has heard that message loud and clear.

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New Minimum Fine for Noisy Vehicles

Municipalities and police services across Ontario have called for stronger penalties, and he said the government is responding. Under the Highway Traffic Act, police already have authority to enforce fines against drivers who cause excessive vehicle noise through speeding, engine revving, and prohibited exhaust modifications. The law requires vehicles to have a muffler in good working order to prevent unusual noise and excessive smoke, and it prohibits drivers from causing unnecessary noise.

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It does not provide further details on vehicle sound levels or types that are not permitted. Critics have said enforcement is sometimes hampered by a complicated process. Noisy vehicles are not typically a police priority, and city bylaw officers can hand out tickets but cannot stop moving vehicles. In Toronto, Coun.

Lily Cheng moved a motion earlier this year asking the city to explore possible use of noise radar to catch excessively noisy vehicles. A hurdle would be permission from the province to use automated enforcement technology, which Ontario has rejected for issues like speeding. Sarkaria said the higher fines are meant to serve as a deterrent. He said it sends a clear message to drivers who deliberately disrupt neighborhoods that this behavior will not be tolerated.

Police Support Stronger Noise Penalties

Peel police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said the force has laid more than 5,000 charges related to noisy vehicles since 2024, but it continues to be an issue. He said every day police see people modify exhaust systems, stunt drive, and treat roads like a race track. Andrews said the change would support police work with tougher penalties for a small group of people who bother tens of thousands of residents.

He said it is not about penalizing responsible motorists but about holding accountable those whose actions affect many residents. He added that if people choose to disturb communities, there will be consequences. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said drivers who create excessive noise with their vehicles show a blatant disregard for people in the neighborhood, and the province will not tolerate that behavior.

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Mayors Highlight Community Noise Concerns

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said residents frequently shared frustrations over vehicle noise when he went door knocking during the recent municipal election campaign. He said many shared they could not get proper sleep, or their children were being disturbed by the noises. Brown said he will take the issue seriously, especially given how frequently residents are affected, and will look to provide police the necessary tools to support their work.

He said excessive vehicle noise is a quality of life issue. He said this is about making sure all people can enjoy their neighborhoods without having to deal with excessive noise and unnecessary disruptions. At the announcement, Brown called the problem a menace in neighborhoods. Mississauga Mayor Alvin Tedjo also spoke at the announcement and said their communities want to see the issue dealt with.

Toronto residents have asked the city and police to turn the volume down on vehicle noise, and city staff have hoped noise radar could put on the brakes. The proposed changes would increase the minimum fine from $60 to $200 and maintain the maximum fine at $1,000. The government says the legislation would strengthen existing enforcement efforts.