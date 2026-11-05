Ontario Proposes Ban On E-Bike Storage In Condo Hallways

Ontario plans to amend the Fire Code to ban electric bike storage in residential hallways and penalize battery modifications following a spike in lithium-ion fires.

The Government of Ontario is proposing significant changes to building safety regulations in an effort to curb the rising number of fires caused by electric mobility devices. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner announced on Thursday that the province intends to amend the Ontario Fire Code to prohibit the storage of electric bikes and electric scooters in the hallways of condominiums and apartments. This legislative move comes in direct response to a documented surge in hazardous incidents involving lithium-ion batteries in residential properties across the province.

Regulatory Changes To Fire Safety Code

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner explained that the proposed amendments are designed to address a serious operational challenge faced by first responders. The core of the proposal involves two main restrictions: banning the storage of e-bikes and e-scooters in common areas of multi-unit dwellings and criminalizing the modification of batteries for unintended purposes. Kerzner emphasized that the government wants to ensure that only certified batteries are used for their designated functions, preventing owners from attempting to increase capacity or power output beyond manufacturer specifications.

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The Solicitor General stated that these regulatory shifts are grounded in direct feedback from fire officials and industry stakeholders. The Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs and the Ontario Provincial Firefighters Association provided critical insights into the dangers posed by improperly stored and modified devices. The goal is to enforce a strict standard where a battery that has received safety certification is utilized exactly as intended, eliminating the risk of unauthorized alterations that can lead to thermal runaway and catastrophic fires.

Escalating Fire Incidents And Official Concerns

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop has been vocal about the escalating crisis, raising alarms regarding the frequency of lithium-ion battery fires in the city. As of October 28, fire officials recorded 119 separate incidents involving these batteries. Chief Jessop expressed deep concern over the trend, noting that the primary root cause is the misuse of devices for purposes they were not engineered to handle. He stated that he was previously unaware that individuals were actively modifying lithium-ion batteries to boost performance, describing the practice as fundamentally wrong and dangerous.

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Solicitor General Michael Kerzner echoed these sentiments, highlighting the growing normalization of electric mobility in daily life. He acknowledged that e-bikes, e-scooters, and electric cars are now integral parts of modern transportation. However, he stressed that public safety must take precedence over convenience, urging residents to use these technologies strictly within their designed parameters. The government aims to shift public behavior through clear legal prohibitions against storing these high-risk items in enclosed building corridors where fire spread is rapid and evacuation is difficult.

Enforcement Strategies And Federal Coordination

When questioned about the specific implementation details and the financial penalties for violations, the Solicitor General noted that the exact enforcement mechanisms and fine structures are currently being finalized. He indicated that the responsibility for enforcement will largely fall to individual fire services across the province. This decentralized approach allows local authorities to tailor their response strategies to the specific needs and fire risks of their communities, ensuring that the new rules are applied consistently where incidents are most prevalent.

Beyond provincial jurisdiction, the government is also collaborating with federal authorities to address the supply side of the problem. Michael Kerzner is working closely with Toronto Member of Parliament Judy Sgro to urge the federal government to implement stricter regulations on knockoff batteries entering the country. Chief Jim Jessop has also advocated for these federal measures, pointing out that substandard and uncertified batteries are a significant contributor to the fire crisis. Kerzner affirmed that the federal government has a crucial role to play in controlling the import and sale of these unsafe energy storage devices.