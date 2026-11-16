Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants Stellantis to rehire more than 2,200 laid-off Brampton workers and hints at incentives if the company commits to employing up to 4,000 people, as talks continue over the plant's planned sale to Roshel.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants Stellantis to rehire the more than 2,200 workers who have been laid off from its Brampton assembly plant since 2023, as talks continue over the facility's planned sale to defence contractor Roshel.

We want to make sure that Stellantis hires back the people that they let go. Simple as that, Ford told reporters at Queen's Park on Monday. Ford's comments follow remarks from Ontario Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli, who told reporters Friday that talks with the company would aim to keep the facility warm so the automotive jobs there do not disappear for good.

Also read Roshel buys idle Brampton Stellantis plant to expand armoured vehicle production

Federal Government Aggressive Package Incentives

Federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly said at the same news conference that the government was putting forward an aggressive package aimed at persuading Stellantis to keep the facility open instead of selling it off to Roshel. Ford said Monday the province is working with the federal government and suggested incentives for the company could be on the table if it commits to employing upwards of 3,000 people. Well, we have to work with the federal government.

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They have been handling this file, Ford said when asked whether funds might come from a joint $2.5 billion federal-provincial fund to bolster the auto industry. We have given Stellantis absolutely nothing. The federal government has, and we will work with them if they are making sure that they are going to employ 3,000 to 4,000 people.

Then we would sit down and have a discussion with them. Ford, however, stopped short of committing any provincial money toward incentives for the company. I am not confirming we are going to offer them money, he said. The federal government would be sitting at the table with Stellantis like they have the whole time, Ford added.

Brampton Plant Sale Roshel Electric Vehicles

The Brampton facility once produced Chrysler vehicles, but was shuttered for retooling in 2023 so that it could produce electric Jeep vehicles. Stellantis paused the retooling project, and the 2,200 workers have been in limbo since then. The company announced earlier this month that it plans to sell the plant to Roshel. Roshel has said it would prioritize hiring affected workers, but would not be bound to honour any previous commitments made to them by Stellantis.

In an interview that aired on CTV Question Period on Sunday, Joly told host Vassy Kapelos that Stellantis could be eligible for more taxpayer funds to support workers, but only if it abandons plans to sell the plant. We cannot give money to a company that is actually going against its contractual obligations, and that is my point, Joly said. They need to make sure that they do not sell the plant, and then we can have a conversation.

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Speaking with reporters at Queen's Park, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles accused Ford of not doing enough to try to save the auto plant. I strongly believe that we need to keep that auto plant as an auto plant, whatever it takes, Stiles said. I have not given up hope, but I will say this: the government and this premier have been missing in action.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles Plant Savings Guarantees

Stiles said that while the plant needs to be saved, it does not make sense to provide tax dollars to do so unless there are solid guarantees. Auto workers do not want them throwing money at a plant if there is no guarantee that those will be good union jobs, and that is not what we are hearing from any level of government right now, Stiles said.

She said at one point that the government should have an ownership of a venture it invests in, but clarified she is not advocating that the government buy or take ownership of the plant. Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said he thinks the plant needs to stay open, but also said the government should have acted sooner.

Green Party Mike Schreiner Government Action Delay

I do not understand why the premier did not put some money on the table two months ago, three months ago, when they had an opportunity to make a difference, Schreiner said. It is my understanding they have been in talks with Stellantis for over a year, and the premier and the federal government have failed to act and now they are playing catch-up, he said.