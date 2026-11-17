Ontario Premier Doug Ford called for breaking down interprovincial trade barriers and building a stronger partnership with Quebec during a Montreal speech, citing U.S. tariffs as a unifying threat.

MONTREAL - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to break barriers to trade between provinces and build a stronger partnership with Quebec. Speaking at a business luncheon on Tuesday in Montreal at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Ford said a stronger partnership between Ontario and Quebec is more important than ever in the face of American tariffs.

I think there's two great things that U.S. President Donald Trump did. He woke us up and he's united us as a country like we've never been united before, he said. The two provinces are Canada's economic drivers and must work together on a continent dominated by the United States, he added. Quebec and Ontario make up 61 per cent of Canada's population and 58 per cent of our economy, he said.

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Our two provinces would be ranked the 17th largest economy in the entire world. He added that with Ontario's steel and Quebec's aluminum, the two provinces can compete in any market and that there are no greater allies than other Canadian provinces. The Ontario premier said the two provinces could collaborate to build planes and trains and develop infrastructure.

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Quebec Political Context And Partnership

Ford's comments come a few weeks after the Parti Quebecois formed a minority government with a promise to hold a referendum on separation after Trump leaves the White House in 2029. Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard attended the luncheon and said he hopes the PQ will fulfil the mandate Quebecers gave him by working with the rest of Canada. He was elected to run Quebec, not to separate from Canada, Milliard told reporters after the event.

After Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was sworn in, he said he had a positive and productive meeting with Ford. Stephane Paquet, Quebec's minister responsible for economic development, energy and innovation, and Marie-Claude Sarrazin, the minister responsible for Canadian intergovernmental relations, attended the luncheon. Neither minister spoke to media after the event. Ford stressed that with Trump having two more years in office, Canada must remain united and diversify trade.

He lamented that there is still red tape to interprovincial trade. Isn't it pretty wild that you can't ship a bottle of wine from one province to another? But we're knocking down those barriers. And protectionism is the worst thing you could do for your economy, said Ford.

Sovereign Energy System Collaboration

He added that Quebec has several sectors of interest to Ontario, including energy, critical minerals and defence. He said he would like to combine Quebec's hydroelectricity with Ontario's nuclear power to develop a sovereign energy system. No matter if it's oil coming from Alberta or nuclear energy from Ontario or hydro energy from Quebec, we need to have a sovereign energy system that we will never have to rely on anyone in the world except ourselves, he said.

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When it comes to defence, Ford touted Quebec's aerospace sector as second to none, while Ontario specializes in vehicles. He said Bombardier is an excellent example of how the two provinces can work together, with the Montreal-based company having opened plants in Ontario. With Quebec having a new government, Ford urged the province to take inspiration from his own party to run the government like a business.

He recommended that Quebec lower taxes and shorten wait times for project and permit approvals. The CEO of Montreal's chamber of commerce has made similar requests to the government of Quebec. Isabelle Dessureault said that facilitating interprovincial trade could help grow Canada's economy and applauded Ford's government, which removed some 14,000 regulatory compliance requirements since 2018. Ford repeatedly expressed respect and admiration for Quebecers throughout his speech.

Cultural Ties And Mutual Respect

He said the two provinces have cultural similarities that must be protected, with Ontario counting more than 600,000 francophones. I've always felt a strong connection, as I told the premier, with Quebecers because you're passionate, he said. You're fighters, and you know how to get things done. You move quickly, and that's what everyone needs to do.

While U.S. tariffs have created political and economic instability, Ford said it can be a historic opportunity to work together to create a more resilient economy and a stronger Canada. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026. Erika Morris, The Canadian Press