Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders a cabinet review of sports betting advertisements as mental health experts warn of rising addiction rates and youth harm in the province.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has directed his cabinet to examine the increasing volume of sports betting advertisements within the province, a move prompted by urgent concerns from mental health advocates. This administrative review comes as new data highlights a sharp rise in gambling-related harm across the region, particularly among younger demographics who are increasingly targeted by digital and televised promotions.

Cabinet Review of Sports Betting Ads

Premier Ford confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday that the government will assess recommendations from the responsible minister before deciding on future regulatory actions. He acknowledged that the current situation involves complex considerations regarding public safety and economic revenue. The cabinet's examination aims to determine if existing guidelines are sufficient or if stricter limits on the frequency and content of gambling promotions are necessary to protect vulnerable citizens.

Also read 'I agree with the Premier': Ontario gaming minister looks to tighten regulations on gambling ads

Constitutional Challenges and Legal Hurdles

While a total ban on gambling advertisements is being debated, legal experts warn that such a measure faces significant constitutional barriers. John Holden, an associate professor of business law and ethics at Indiana University, stated that a complete prohibition would likely encounter Charter challenges under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Holden explained that while the province has broad regulatory powers over the content and timing of ads, a total ban would likely require intervention from the federal government, specifically the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which governs television broadcasting standards.

Rising Problem Gambling and Youth Impact

Research indicates a troubling escalation in gambling-related issues, with Ontario's problem gambling rate increasing from 0.3 per cent in 2018 to an estimated 0.8 per cent in 2025. A study by the Alberta Gambling Research Institute highlights this upward trend, while a Toronto Metropolitan University survey of over 1,800 bettors in Ontario and Alberta found that six in 10 men under 30 said advertisements influenced their betting behavior. Additionally, a Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction report revealed that nearly one in four individuals aged 18 to 29 who gambled online in the previous year reported high levels of harm.

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Healthcare Costs and Suicide Statistics

The human and economic toll of this crisis is becoming increasingly evident in healthcare settings and tragic loss of life. An American Journal of Preventive Medicine study found that Ontario's emergency room visit rate for gambling disorders was roughly twice the expected level by mid-2025. Data from the Office of the Chief Coroner provided to CTV News identified 17 people with documented gambling problems who died by suicide in 2024 and 10 in 2025, compared to about six annually from 2016 through 2021. Although these figures do not establish a direct causal link, they underscore the severity of the situation.

Psychological Mechanisms and Parental Guidance

Experts like Andrew Kim, a psychology professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, describe how constant advertising erodes the willpower of those struggling with addiction. Kim compared the experience to an individual battling alcohol addiction walking past numerous bars, where repeated exposure eventually overwhelms resistance. Meanwhile, professors Steve Joordens and Calissa Ngozi urge parents to monitor children for emotional swings and secrecy, noting that the brain is not fully developed until age 25, making younger individuals particularly susceptible to the allure of sports betting imagery.