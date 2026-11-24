Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls the federal goal to end homelessness by 2036 unrealistic. The 2026 federal budget allocates billions for housing, but Ontario demands more operational funding.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford stated on Tuesday that achieving the federal target of ending homelessness within a decade is extremely difficult. This comment follows Prime Minister Mark Carney's pledge to eliminate homelessness in Canada by 2036. The goal was announced alongside the release of the 2026 federal budget. Ford emphasized the severity of the challenge despite the government's strong commitment.

Federal Funding Strategy Details

The 2026 federal budget allocated $11.2 billion to address homelessness over four years starting next year. An additional $17.8 billion is designated for a ten-year period. The plan requires Ottawa to cover capital costs for supportive and transitional housing. Provinces and territories must cover ongoing operational and service expenses. These include training programs, income support, and health services for those in need.

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Ontario Operational Cost Concerns

Premier Ford argued that infrastructure costs represent only a fraction of the total financial burden. He stated that the province requires significantly more funding for operational costs. Ford noted that while the federal government is making a big statement, the task is very challenging. Ontario remains committed to doing everything possible to resolve the crisis.

Homelessness Statistics and Projections

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario reported approximately 85,000 homeless Ontarians in 2025. More than half of these individuals experienced homelessness for six months or longer in the previous year. There were over 2,000 encampments recorded across the province last year. The situation worsened from nearly 80,000 homeless individuals the year before. Projections suggest the number could rise to 177,000 under steady economic conditions. Homelessness increased by 6.3 per cent between 2016 and 2020. A dramatic 49.1 per cent spike occurred from 2021 to 2025 following the pandemic.

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Municipal Representation and Response

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario represents the province's 444 municipalities. The group has advocated for increased funding to address the housing crisis for several years. They warn that the situation will deteriorate without substantial intervention. The organization highlights the urgent need for sustainable financial solutions.

Provincial Minister Stance on Goals

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack described the federal objective as a noble goal. He expressed concern specifically about the word ending in the target. Flack shared these concerns with other provincial ministers during a recent meeting. He stressed the necessity of continued investment in supportive housing. The minister affirmed that Ontario will fight to end homelessness as best as possible.