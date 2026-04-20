Ontario Premier Doug Ford Cancels Purchase of Luxury Private Jet Following Public Outcry

After widespread criticism regarding the $28.9 million purchase of a Bombardier Challenger 650, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has directed his staff to sell the aircraft immediately, citing public disapproval.

In a rapid reversal of policy following intense public outcry, the Ontario government has announced its intention to sell a recently acquired private jet . Premier Doug Ford , speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, addressed the controversy surrounding the purchase of a 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650. The aircraft, which had been acquired by the province for approximately $28.

9 million only last week, became the subject of widespread criticism from citizens and political opponents alike, who questioned the necessity and optics of such a luxury expenditure during challenging economic times for the province. Ford acknowledged that the feedback from the electorate was direct and unequivocal, leading him to conclude that the acquisition was ill-timed and inappropriate for his administration to pursue. Directing provincial staff to initiate the divestment process immediately, the Premier instructed officials to coordinate with the manufacturer, Bombardier, to recoup the full purchase price. Despite the government move to abandon the asset, Premier Ford defended the logistical reasoning behind the original purchase. He emphasized that the immense geographical scale of Ontario often necessitates rapid air travel, particularly when dealing with regional economic interests or critical diplomatic trips to the United States. He also noted that private air travel is a common utility utilized by federal ministers and other provincial counterparts across Canada, suggesting that the critique was focused more on the timing than the functional requirement of such transportation. However, he admitted that the public sentiment toward the spending had become too significant to ignore, prompting the sudden pivot in government strategy. The political fallout from this decision has been intense within the walls of Queen’s Park. Ontario Opposition Leader Marit Stiles led the charge against the Premier, characterizing the purchase as a profound display of misplaced priorities. During a heated Question Period, Stiles demanded that the Premier personally cover any financial discrepancies or administrative costs associated with the failed procurement, arguing that the taxpayer should not be left to foot the bill for what she described as a shiny toy. She contrasted the government’s ability to find nearly $30 million for an aircraft with the ongoing financial pressures faced by Ontario’s post-secondary students, specifically pointing to limitations in the Ontario Student Assistance Program. While the Progressive Conservative majority blocked the opposition motion to make the Premier personally liable for the costs, the political damage remains a significant talking point. Government representatives, including House Leader Steve Clark, have sought to frame the reversal as an act of responsive leadership, arguing that the ability to listen to the public and adjust course is a hallmark of effective governance. As the province prepares to offload the aircraft, the episode stands as a stark reminder of the sensitivity surrounding government spending and the expectations of fiscal responsibility held by the Ontario public





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