Ontario Premier Doug Ford Apologizes to Liberal MPP After Legislative Insult

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has apologized to Liberal MPP Stephanie Smyth after making personal insults during a legislative debate on transparency laws. Smyth, a former journalist, had questioned Ford's accountability, prompting a heated exchange. The apology comes amid growing concerns about political civility in Ontario's legislature.

TORONTO — Ontario Liberal MPP Stephanie Smyth has revealed that Premier Doug Ford personally apologized to her following a heated exchange in the provincial legislature last week.

Smyth, who represents the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's, confirmed that she accepted Ford's apology after he made derogatory remarks about her career as a broadcast journalist during a debate on transparency legislation. The incident occurred during discussions on a controversial bill that restricts public access to records held by the premier, cabinet ministers, and their staff. Smyth, a former journalist with decades of experience, questioned Ford's commitment to accountability, prompting the premier to make disparaging comments about her professional background.

Despite widespread condemnation from opposition parties and calls for an apology, Ford initially doubled down on his remarks before eventually reaching out to Smyth privately. Smyth expressed hope that the apology would lead to a more constructive legislative session when the province's parliament reconvenes in May. The incident has reignited debates about political civility and accountability in Ontario's legislature, with critics arguing that Ford's behavior undermines public trust in government institutions.

Meanwhile, supporters of the premier have defended his actions, citing the pressures of political leadership. The controversy comes at a time when Ford's government is facing scrutiny over several policy decisions, including cuts to public services and environmental regulations. As the legislature prepares to resume, observers will be watching closely to see if the apology leads to a shift in the tone of political discourse in Ontario.

The Canadian Press first reported the story on April 26, 2026, with contributions from reporter Allison Jones





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ontario Politics Doug Ford Stephanie Smyth Legislative Debate Political Accountability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anti-Doug Ford rallies take place across Ontario to protest OSAP, FOI changesDemonstrations are taking place across Ontario to protest against Premier Doug Ford and several of the province's recent controversial measures, including changes to freedom of information laws and OSAP grants.

Read more »

After autistic child's wandering from school, experts say Ontario's special education needs more supportElopement, when an autistic person runs or wanders away from caregivers or a safe location, is a regular school safety consideration. Yet advocates and experts say the elopement of a nine-year-old from school this week puts the spotlight on inadequate in-school support of Ontario students with disabilities.

Read more »

Drouillard Road closed Sunday for Ford City BIA Spring Flea MarketDrouillard Road will be closed Sunday between Whelpton Street and Richmond Street for the Ford City BIA Spring Flea Market.

Read more »

Manitoba angler fined, banned for illegal fishing in OntarioA Winnipeg man was fined $2,700 and suspended from fishing in Ontario for one year after being caught with nine walleye and three northern pike, including prohibited-sized fish, without a valid licence.

Read more »

Firefighters battle blaze in East Vancouver vacant buildingFirefighters responded to a fire in a vacant building in East Vancouver on Sunday, April 26. The incident is one of several notable events reported, including a fatal crash involving Ontario Premier Doug Ford's car, a scooter collision in Vanier, and a man arrested in B.C. for a killing in Vermillion.

Read more »

Man accused of killing father of 3 and crashing into Ontario premier’s car awaits trialA family awaits the trial of a man accused of killing a father of three and crashing into Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s car. Other news includes a scooter accident in Vanier, an arrest in B.C. for a Vermillion killing, a Green-to-Liberal floor crosser running for mayor, a novice driver caught watching Netflix while driving, a minor earthquake in Amherstburg, Ont., the death of a beloved street sweeper in East Vancouver, and more.

Read more »