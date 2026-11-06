Ontario Police Seize 370k in Drugs and Weapons in Thunder Bay Crackdown

OPP arrests three suspects in Thunder Bay, seizing cocaine, fentanyl, and firearms valued at $370,000 in a major enforcement operation targeting drug trafficking rings.

Police in Thunder Bay have charged three individuals with serious drug and weapons offenses following a significant enforcement operation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police. The arrests were made late last week as part of a coordinated effort to dismantle local trafficking networks. Investigators seized approximately $370,000 in illicit substances and various firearms during the raid.

Major Seizure of Fentanyl and Cocaine

The Ontario Provincial Police Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team executed the operation with support from the repeat offender parole enforcement squad. Authorities discovered a substantial quantity of controlled substances, including 3.5 kg of cocaine and 432 grams of crack cocaine. Additionally, police confiscated 14 grams of fentanyl, a potent opioid responsible for numerous fatalities across the province.

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Alongside the narcotics, the operation yielded significant weapons. Officers recovered a handgun, an extended-capacity magazine, ammunition, and four cellphones used in the distribution of these illegal goods. The estimated street value of the seized drugs totals $370,000, highlighting the scale of the criminal enterprise targeted by law enforcement.

Charges Against Brampton Suspects

Two of the individuals arrested are from Brampton and are aged 17 and 19. Both young men face charges related to drug trafficking and numerous weapons offenses. The 19-year-old suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled to take place before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Nov. 9.

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The 17-year-old suspect was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to the same serious charges. Police emphasized that both minors are alleged to have participated in the trafficking of controlled substances within the Thunder Bay region.

Whitby Man Faces Drug Trafficking Charges

A 34-year-old man from Whitby was also arrested and charged with drug trafficking. He appeared at a bail hearing in Thunder Bay on Nov. 6. The charges against all three suspects stem from their alleged involvement in the possession, manufacturing, and distribution of illicit drugs. The Ontario Provincial Police described them as individuals believed to be trafficking controlled substances within the region.

Next Steps and Community Safety

The legal proceedings for the three suspects will continue through the upcoming court dates. The 34-year-old and the 19-year-old from Brampton have immediate appearances scheduled, while the 17-year-old will face a court date at a future time. The outcome of these bail hearings will determine custody status pending trial.

The Ontario Provincial Police are urging anyone with information regarding the possession, manufacturing, or trafficking of illicit drugs to come forward. Residents are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to provide tips that could assist in ongoing investigations. This enforcement action underscores the commitment to removing dangerous substances and weapons from communities in Ontario.