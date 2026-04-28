Ontario Police Officer Killed in Highway Crash While on Duty

A young and respected Ontario Provincial Police officer, Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, died in a tragic single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Cobourg. The incident has left the community and law enforcement in mourning, with investigations ongoing.

COBOURG — Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, a young and respected police officer, lost his life tragically while on duty in a highway crash east of Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police commissioner Thomas Carrique announced on Monday.

The commissioner expressed deep sorrow, stating that hearts are broken across the force and the community. Earlier in the day, officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 in Cobourg. Malcolm, who had been with the OPP since 2020, was pronounced dead at the scene. Carrique highlighted Malcolm’s dedication, noting that he was an accomplished member of the police service’s Golden Helmets motorcycle team.

This elite team travels across the province, performing at fairs, festivals, and parades, where they showcase their exceptional riding skills. Malcolm’s lifelong ambition was to serve as a police officer, and Carrique expressed gratitude for his service, lamenting that he was taken far too soon under such tragic circumstances. In an online statement, David Sabatini, president of the Ontario Provincial Police Association, emphasized the inherent dangers police officers face daily.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also took to social media to extend his condolences to Malcolm’s family and loved ones. Investigators are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. While the investigation is in its early stages, Carrique indicated that there is no evidence suggesting another vehicle was involved. The collision led to the closure of Highway 401 in both directions between Cobourg and Port Hope, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information, including witnesses or those with video footage, to come forward and contact the OPP. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 27, 2026





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