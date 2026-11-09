Ontario Police Charge 17 People in Provincewide Child Exploitation Investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have charged 17 people with 55 offences following a provincewide child sexual exploitation investigation called Project Brace.

More than a dozen people have been charged, including three in Toronto, in connection with a provincewide child sexual exploitation investigation. The investigation, dubbed Project Brace, led to the arrest of 17 people who face a combined 55 charges, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed in a news release issued Monday.

Fifteen police services, including the Toronto Police Service, participated in the probe. According to the OPP, investigators conducted online child exploitation investigations to identify and apprehend those who prey on children. Investigators targeted individuals making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, the news release read. While this investigation did not directly identify any victims, investigators initiated 23 cases that remain active.

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Rise in Online Child Exploitation Reports

The OPP said police services have noted a significant rise in reports involving online child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse material in recent years. Online offenders are increasingly leveraging digital technologies to access and exploit children and youth, OPP Det. Staff Sgt. Tara Clark said in a written statement.

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Through social media, gaming platforms, messaging applications, and peer-to-peer networks, they use deceptive tactics to groom victims, distribute child sexual abuse material, and evade detection. The announcement was issued on Monday, November 9, 2026, according to the OPP news release. On the same day, a photograph of an OPP cruiser in Windsor, Ontario, taken on September 23, 2026, was distributed by CTV News Windsor. The OPP has not released the names of the accused or the specific charges they face.

Investigation Into Active Cases Continues

Police did not say where the arrests took place or how many individuals remain in custody. Investigators continue to work on the 23 active cases initiated during Project Brace. The OPP encourages anyone with information about online child sexual exploitation to contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers. This is a developing story and more information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.