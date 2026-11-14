Ontario Pauses Stricter Opioid Prescribing Rules Amid Legal Challenge

Ontario stops planned changes requiring in-person pharmacy pickups for safer-supply opioids after a legal injunction. The pause affects patient access and pharmacy operations.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has suspended a contentious policy change regarding safer-supply opioid prescriptions following a sudden legal challenge. The proposed mandate would have required patients to collect their medications in person at a pharmacy, eliminating the current practice that allows individuals to take-home doses and manage their dosage schedules independently.

Legal Challenge Halts Implementation

The regulator confirmed that it received a motion for an injunction on Friday, which effectively stopped the rollout of the new rules. The College stated that it agreed to pause the changes to allow sufficient time to respond to the legal proceedings. This decision affects the scheduled implementation date of November 16, which was set for when the new requirements would have officially taken effect.

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Proposed Clinical Requirements and Rationale

The suspended amendments included several strict clinical obligations for physicians prescribing safer supply medications. Doctors would have been required to assess patients receiving these drugs at least once a month in person. The proposal also mandated that patients be prescribed a long-acting opioid, such as methadone or suboxone, which are established therapies for opioid addiction.

Nancy Whitmore, the registrar and CEO of the College, stated that the changes aimed to strengthen expectations for physicians. She argued that the amendments were necessary to prevent drug diversion and protect public safety. Whitmore emphasized that the diversion of safer supply medication raises serious concerns for both patient and community safety, describing the regulatory action as meaningful within the College's mandate.

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Patient Stability and Personal Accounts

Aaron Simkin, a resident of Hamilton, described the pause as good news for himself and others in his position. Simkin credits prescription opioids, specifically Dilaudid, with stabilizing his life after years of homelessness and active addiction. He currently lives in an apartment, cares for four part-time jobs, and owns five cats, noting that the medication allows him to maintain a routine without seeking drugs on the street.

Simkin explained that his daily routine involves taking medication every four to five hours to stave off withdrawal symptoms. He stressed that the drug maintains his health rather than producing a high. He expressed fear that forcing in-person pickups would disrupt this balance, potentially forcing him back into the black market to survive during hours when pharmacies are closed.

Pharmacy Operations and Stakeholder Concerns

Rami Safi, manager of the Wellness Wave pharmacy in Hamilton, argued that the proposed consultation process was inadequate. He noted that while the College spoke with addiction medicine experts, groups like pharmacists, social workers, and community caregivers were not sufficiently consulted. Safi believes the changes would increase tension and loitering around pharmacy locations.

Safi reported that drug users often loiter near pharmacies between doses, a behavior that would worsen if they had to coordinate their schedules with pharmacy hours. He warned that the policy creates a vacuum that fuels the black market rather than reducing it. Simkin echoed this sentiment, calling the proposal hypocritical and dangerous for community safety, as it ignores the practical realities of patient access and retention in care.