The federal and provincial governments are funding a new multimodal port in Sault Ste. Marie that aims to triple cargo capacity by 2031, create thousands of jobs and become northern Ontario's first public, multi-user marine port.

Ottawa and Ontario are committing a combined $250 million to build a new multimodal port in Sault Ste. Marie on the north shore of the Saint Marys River.

The federal government is providing up to $125 million, with the province covering the rest through a repayable financing loan. The port is designed to triple cargo capacity by 2031 and is expected to move more than 3.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually once fully operational. It will be northern Ontario's first public, multi-user marine port between Thunder Bay and southern Ontario.

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Port Design and Trade Fund

The project includes two docking berths, a transload yard to transfer cargo from ships to rail, and other infrastructure to move goods between northern and southern Ontario, Quebec and overseas markets. It aims to be online by 2029 and reach full capacity by 2031. The federal money comes through the Trade Diversification Corridors Fund, a $5 billion program aimed at doubling non-U.S. exports.

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The province says the port will support mining, steelmaking and critical mineral development in northern Ontario, including the Ring of Fire region. The Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority leads development of the project. The port authority signed a partnership with Sault Ste. Marie last year to advance the transportation hub, and the city committed $15 million to the project in July.

The federal government says the port fills a vital gap in Ontario's trade infrastructure and will create thousands of jobs. Premier Doug Ford is framing the project as a way to expand markets for Ontario businesses as the United States has become a less reliable trading partner.

Trade Diversification and Tariffs

With U.S. tariffs threatening Canadian jobs and industries, there has never been a more important time to build for the future and invest in infrastructure that will help Canadian businesses diversify, Ford wrote in a statement. Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says the project will reinforce Canada's position as a reliable and competitive trading nation.

The new port is set to serve as a gateway in the Great Lakes, connecting northern Ontario resources and industries to broader domestic and international markets. Officials say it will strengthen supply chains and help Canadian exporters reduce their reliance on U.S. routes.