Ontario OSAP Scandal: Career Colleges Face Court Allegations

Ontario government files court allegations against Academy of Learning career colleges for OSAP fraud involving shared IP addresses and recruiter misconduct.

TORONTO - Ontario officials have filed new court documents alleging widespread fraud at two career colleges under the province's scrutiny. The filings state that more than half of the student financial aid applications submitted last year originated from a single internet protocol address. This development intensifies the government's legal battle with the Academy of Learning regarding the misuse of the Ontario Student Assistance Program.

Alleged OSAP Fraud Patterns

The government received over two hundred tips regarding a network of schools operated by the same parent company, Opulence Education Group. Allegations indicate that certain recruiters submitted students' financial aid applications, which is prohibited, and even completed their coursework on their behalf. These actions were cited in documents submitted to the court to support the ministry's decision to bar the institutions from receiving provincial funding.

Also read Barnes scores career-high 41 but Raptors fall to Magic 121-114 in NBA Cup

The specific campuses involved include locations in Toronto on Bay Street and North York, as well as a campus in Brampton East. These three schools accounted for one-fifth of the provincial spending on career college grants. Between the academic years of 2023-24 and 2024-25, the amount of provincial grants directed to career colleges nearly doubled to approximately one billion dollars.

Ministry Inspections Reveal Data

Ministry officials conducted inspections last year and analyzed a sampling of student accounts. They found evidence of shared IP address activity among students referred by the same recruiter. In its final decision issued in August, the ministry stated it was not satisfied that the institutions had adequate processes to ensure proper administration of aid. The ministry added this final decision to the court record this month as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Advertisement

Data provided by the ministry highlights significant irregularities at the Brampton East campus. Of the six thousand and one OSAP applications for the 2025-26 academic year, five thousand and thirty-six, or fifty-two percent, came from a single IP address. Additionally, five other IP addresses were responsible for submitting one hundred or more applications each.

At the North York campus, the ministry alleges that thirty-four hundred and sixty out of six thousand and seventy applications, representing fifty-seven percent, originated from one IP address. Two other IP addresses submitted an additional two hundred and fifty-five applications. These figures were central to the ministry's argument that the institutions could not reliably determine bona fide studies.

Schools Challenge and Political Fallout

The Academy of Learning has not commented on the new court filings but previously denied any allegations of wrongdoing. The school stated that it has implemented corrective actions, including cutting ties with some recruiters and bolstering admissions practices. In a letter to the ministry, the school argued that shared IP addresses might result from multiple people living at the same address, a claim the ministry finds unlikely for asynchronous learners.

The ministry's court filing counters the school's explanation by noting that patterns of shared IP activity among asynchronous learners referred by the same recruiter are significant. The government argues this pattern renders the school's proposed explanation unlikely. The Academy of Learning also asserted in its rebuttal that the presence of the same IP address does not, by itself, establish misconduct or unauthorized activity.

Advertisement

Broader Impact on Student Aid

These allegations emerge as Premier Doug Ford's government faces criticism for its handling of the student aid system. Critics argue that alleged misuse was allowed to continue due to lax oversight. They contend that when the issue was exposed, innocent students were left paying the price for systemic failures. The province made six schools ineligible for OSAP in May, a decision the schools are currently challenging in court.

Critics say the Ford administration left students to bear the burden of these administrative failures. In response, Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn stated that his government acted on tips and conducted in-depth inspections. Quinn emphasized that these inspections led to barring the schools from eligibility and launching a broader probe into the sector.

Financial Sustainability Concerns

Earlier this year, Minister Quinn drastically reduced the amount of OSAP grants available to students at universities and publicly funded colleges. The government cited sustainability as the primary reason for these cuts, as the program faced rising costs. These costs were later revealed to be largely driven by activity at a small number of career colleges, particularly those in the Opulence Education Group network.

The Bay campus also showed concerning data, with one thousand seven hundred and thirty-six out of six thousand nine hundred and sixty-six applications coming from a single IP address. Five other IP addresses submitted one hundred or more applications at this location. The ministry maintains that these patterns indicate a failure to ensure proper disbursement of funds to eligible students, justifying the continued legal and administrative actions against these institutions.