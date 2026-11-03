Ontario OSAP Pause Halts Learn and Stay Grant, 41 Paramedic Students Drop Out at CTS

Ontario's provincewide OSAP pause for career colleges has frozen Learn and Stay Grant funding at CTS Canadian Career College, causing 41 paramedic students to drop out while 115 remain, as the government audits program integrity.

Ontario's provincewide pause on student aid has frozen funding for paramedic students at CTS Canadian Career College, forcing more than 40 to drop out. The Learn and Stay Grant, which covers tuition for nursing, paramedic and medical lab technology students who agree to work in underserved areas, is funded through OSAP.

Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn has paused OSAP for all career colleges and other private post-secondary institutions. Quinn tasked KPMG with auditing OSAP usage in career colleges. He said preliminary findings were of such concern that he enacted the pause sector-wide to protect the integrity of the system until the audit is completed. The ministry says it now has broad concerns about the integrity of the system.

Also read Ontario Suspends OSAP Funding for Three Career Colleges Amid Fraud Allegations

OSAP Funding Increase at Career Colleges

Between 2023-24 and 2024-25, the amount of provincial OSAP grants to career colleges nearly doubled to about $1 billion, a previous freedom-of-information request by The Canadian Press showed. A second FOI shows skyrocketing usage at a relatively small number of schools. Some career colleges under suspicion saw increases in OSAP usage of more than 1,000 per cent over three years. CTS saw a 14 per cent increase over that time, according to the data obtained through FOI.

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Only one career college is eligible for the Learn and Stay Grant: CTS Canadian Career College, which offers a paramedic diploma program in North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury. Quinn's office said in a statement that work is underway to reassess Learn and Stay Grant eligibility at CTS. Bianca Giacoboni wrote that the grant has a separate, rigorous accountability process in place, including in-person instruction and return-of-service commitments.

Students Affected by Funding Pause

CTS said 41 students who were supposed to be receiving the Learn and Stay Grant have already dropped out, while 115 grant-funded students are left. Aaron Madgett is at the CTS campus in Sault Ste. Marie, trying to become a paramedic after getting laid off from Algoma Steel. He said his stomach dropped when he heard the funding was paused and wondered if he would have to quit school.

He said it kind of ripped away all the goals and aspirations that he had for his family. Madgett said the school is helping, such as giving students chapters of textbooks they need, but he is now behind on property tax and electricity payments and has been making use of food bank services. Still, he said he is trying to stay positive.

He said he has a positive outlook that things will work out and believes the government has to do something. Fyonna Vanderwerf is in the CTS paramedic program in North Bay. The Learn and Stay Grant was supposed to pay her tuition and other school costs, and she intended to rely on an OSAP loan for living expenses while she studied.

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She said mortgage, food, gas, money - there's nothing there, and there won't be anything there for the foreseeable future. She really wants everything investigated, but also wants accountability for the employment commitment that students signed for. Quinn touted Monday in the legislature that the Learn and Stay Grant is supporting students pursuing in-demand health-care careers in communities that need them the most.

Government Response to Student Relief

He was speaking to the broader OSAP pause in responding to an NDP motion calling on the government to provide a plan within 14 days for relief for affected students. Quinn said his message to impacted, legitimate students is that he is working efficiently to bring forward a stronger OSAP for all.

He said they deserve an education that is free from fraudulent, abusive, and malicious actors, so they can get the high-quality, legitimate skills they need to launch successful, fulfilling careers. Interim Liberal leader John Fraser said the government is making students pay for a problem they did not cause. He said the government's failing and it is cutting its nose off to spite its face.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles called for transparency regarding the affected funding streams, emphasizing that communities desperately require new paramedics and healthcare workers. She urged officials to provide relief plans for impacted legitimate students who deserve education free from fraudulent actors.