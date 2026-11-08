Ontario Nature Acquires Thickson's Woods Reserve in Whitby

Ontario Nature has officially acquired 10 hectares of Thickson's Woods in Whitby, securing a critical habitat for 75 rare species and protecting century-old pine trees from urban development.

Ontario Nature has officially secured the long-term protection of Thickson's Woods, a 10-hectare nature reserve located in Whitby, Ontario. The conservation organization completed the acquisition of the forested land last week, taking over stewardship from the local land trust that had managed the site for forty years. This move ensures that the habitat will remain shielded from urban development in perpetuity.

Ecological Significance and Rare Species

The acquired land is home to more than 75 rare species, with dozens classified as at-risk. The reserve features white pine trees that are between 150 to 250 years old, representing the last remaining pine wood of that age along the shores of Lake Ontario. Andrés Jiménez Monge, the executive director of Ontario Nature, described the stretch of land as vital for its biodiversity and historical ecological value.

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James Kamstra, a retired ecologist who volunteered to preserve the woods, noted that over 1,200 different species of moths have been discovered in the area. The location serves as a critical stopover point for migratory birds traveling from northern Ontario, providing essential feeding and fueling grounds that are increasingly scarce in southern Ontario due to urbanization.

Stewardship Transition and Community Impact

The protection of Thickson's Woods began in 1983 when local residents formed the Thickson's Woods Land Trust to prevent commercial loggers from clearing the forest. After four decades of stewardship, many original volunteers had aged or moved away, prompting the search for a permanent partner. Joanne Brown, a former director of the land trust, identified Ontario Nature as the best partner to ensure the land would not be sold to developers.

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With this acquisition, Thickson's Woods becomes the 27th nature reserve in the Ontario Nature system across the province. The site offers easy access by car or public transit, allowing Durham Region residents to visit a natural heritage site close to home. Brown emphasized that the site serves as a community space where people can realize the value of preserving natural environments in their immediate vicinity.

Future Conservation and Development Pressures

The acquisition addresses growing pressures on green spaces in southern Ontario, where development has contributed to declines in bird populations and pollinator habitats. Kamstra argued that strong conservation efforts are critical as urban environments continue to expand. He stated that building with nature up front is essential for a strong Canada and a strong Ontario, highlighting the economic and ecological benefits of prioritizing green spaces.

Ontario Nature will now manage the reserve to ensure it remains a safe haven for migrating birds and at-risk species. The organization aims to balance public access with strict conservation measures to protect the century-old white pines and the diverse ecosystem that thrives between the Whitby steel factory and the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa.