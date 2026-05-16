Ontario Moves to Fast-Track Major Transmission Projects for Growing Energy Demand

Ontario is expediting two high-voltage transmission projects in northern Ontario to support the province's increasing appetite for energy. The projects aim to enhance reliability, generate new jobs, and strengthen the region's economic potential.

Ontario is moving to fast-track two major transmission projects in northern Ontario as the province's appetite for energy grows in the coming years. Betting on massive transmission lines still comes with risks, while the increased demand is predictable.

The powerline projects include a new 290-kilometer, 500-kilovolt transmission line from Barrie to Sudbury, and another northern line from Dryden to Red Lake. The province estimates that these projects would also create thousands of jobs. Stephen Lecce, Energy and Mines Minister, said, 'The time is now to build, to electrify the region, and support its resource economy.

' Forecasting from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) predicts an 80% growth in demand for electricity in northern Ontario by 2050





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Energy Ontario Energy Demand Fast-Tracking Transmission Projects Reliable Grid Resource Economy

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