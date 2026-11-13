Ontario Ministry Removes Deadline for Dog-Wolf Hybrid Onyx

Heaven Furoy's dog-wolf hybrid Onyx avoids euthanasia as Ontario authorities pause the deadline to review his case and wildlife permit status.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has officially removed the immediate deadline requiring Heaven Furoy to either euthanize her six-year-old dog- wolf hybrid, Onyx, or transfer him to a wolf sanctuary. On Friday, MNR officials contacted Furoy to inform her that the strict timeline previously set for the animal's removal has been suspended while the agency conducts a further review of the case.

MNR Reexamines DNA and Case Details

Heaven Furoy, the owner of the Sulphur Mountain, Ont., family pet, confirmed that the MNR is currently looking further into Onyx's DNA and overall situation. The ministry is also in the process of evaluating whether to issue Onyx a wildlife permit, which would allow him to remain in his home environment permanently rather than being relocated or put down.

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Onyx, a Vulga wolfhound, has been a domestic pet since Furoy purchased him from a legitimate breeder in 2020. At the time of the purchase, Furoy was informed that the animal was fourteen generations removed from his wolf ancestors, which would typically classify him as a domestic dog rather than a regulated wild animal. This genetic distance was the basis for keeping him as a standard pet for the past four years.

October Deadline Threatened Euthanasia or Sanctuary

The situation changed dramatically earlier this year when the MNR discovered that Onyx was actually a wolf-dog hybrid. Following this discovery, the agency collected Onyx's DNA for testing. On October 20, the MNR issued Furoy a one-month deadline to comply with strict regulations, giving her two options: either euthanize the animal or send him to a specialized wolf sanctuary to live with wild wolves.

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Furoy described the period leading up to the deadline as one of significant stress and uncertainty. However, she noted that the recent communication from the MNR represents a major shift in the administration's stance. The removal of the deadline means Onyx will not be forced to leave his home or face immediate death while the bureaucratic and legal processes are re-evaluated.

Public Support and Biological Expertise Aid Case

Since the story was broadcast by CTV News Northern Ontario, Furoy has received widespread support from various experts, including wildlife biologists and animal behaviorists. One expert even drafted a letter arguing that Onyx's DNA results may not be admissible in the current regulatory framework. The letter highlighted that even wolf DNA contains domestic dog DNA, suggesting that the genetic testing methods might not provide a clear-cut distinction for regulatory purposes.

Furoy expressed deep gratitude for the community's response, noting that the story reached many people who helped advocate for Onyx. She shared that the support has given her family a sense of hope and joy that they had not felt in recent weeks. The public interest has played a significant role in keeping the case in the spotlight and pressuring authorities to reconsider their initial enforcement actions.

Emotional Connection with Yellowknife Students

In a heartwarming turn of events, Furoy and Onyx had a FaceTime call with a Grade 6 class in Yellowknife on Friday morning. The students had placed a photo of Onyx in their classroom, with the date November 20 circled in red, recognizing it as the critical deadline for the dog-wolf hybrid. Furoy was emotional to share the news of the suspended deadline with the students, who had been following the case closely.

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Furoy thanked everyone for their generosity and support, stating that their efforts have given Onyx the opportunity to stay safe and at home. While the MNR is not guaranteeing a permanent resolution, Furoy remains hopeful as the agency continues to examine the details. She has also kept in touch with her lawyer to ensure that any potential legal loopholes are addressed as the case progresses.

Next Steps for Wildlife Permit and Legal Review

The immediate future for Onyx involves a continued review by the MNR, which is now looking to issue a wildlife permit to allow him to stay with Furoy. This permit would formally recognize his status under Ontario regulations and prevent further enforcement actions from the agency. The process of reviewing his DNA and situation may take some time, but the suspension of the deadline provides a crucial window for resolution.

Furoy stated that this is the best news they could have received and that the story has given Onyx a chance to continue living with his family. The MNR is expected to provide further updates as they complete their assessment of Onyx's genetic background and regulatory compliance. For now, the threat of euthanasia or relocation has been lifted, allowing the family to focus on the ongoing legal and administrative steps required to secure Onyx's permanent place in their home.