Ontario Ministry Opens Application for Assistant Director of Aviation Services

The Ministry of Natural Resources' Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services Branch is recruiting an Assistant Director to oversee Ontario's aviation fleet, manage safety, and lead future modernization initiatives while supporting the province's wildfire suppression and emergency response programs.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment of Ontario is looking to fill a senior leadership position in the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services Branch.

The role, titled Assistant Director, Aviation Services, will carry responsibility for the entire provincial aviation program - a fleet that is licensed both federally and provincially, operates in a stringent safety environment, and delivers critical support to high‑profile emergencies and a range of public‑service missions. Candidates who can not only meet regulatory demands but also anticipate the evolving landscape of aviation technology and fleet expansion will be placed at the heart of a strategic organization.

The Assistant Director will oversee safe, compliant operation of the fleet, generate capacity and workforce plans, and translate complex technical and regulatory requirements into clear, executive‑level actions. The position calls for a leader who can build and nurture partnerships across agencies, regulators, vendors and internal stakeholders, creating an environment that promotes safety, operational excellence and continuous improvement. The Aviation Services team is a critical component of Ontario's First-Responder capabilities.

They operate more than 70 aircraft, from helicopters and fixed‑wing planes to specialized firefighting platforms. During peak wildfire season half the fleet is locked down on fire suppression duties, while the remainder supports wildlife surveys, fish stocking, rabies control and other environmental monitoring activities. Each day across the province, the team is tasked with rapid deployment, navigating treacherous airborne conditions and delivering lifesaving supplies or crew to remote locations that are otherwise inaccessible.

In addition to fire suppression, the team responds to floods, tornadoes, and other mass‑casualty events, ensuring that agencies have reliable air transport and logistical coordination. Beyond core operations, the Assistant Director will spearhead fleet modernization initiatives. This includes planning for future acquisitions that will accommodate new mission profiles, improving the reliability of older platforms and developing a workforce strategy that aligns people skills and training with anticipated roles.

Maintaining high levels of operational readiness has never been more important as climate change drives both the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, creating a perennial need for rapid aerial response. The Ministry emphasizes a culture rooted in purpose, inclusion and mentorship. Growth opportunities in the Ontario Public Service come with meaningful recognition, competitive compensation, a defined‑benefit pension scheme and a holistic approach to employee well‑being. Leaders are expected to model authenticity, integrity and courage.

Large and small projects alike benefit from cross‑ministry learning networks and a collaborative approach that fuels innovation while staying true to the core values of public safety and service excellence. Ideal candidates for the role will bring a decade or more of senior aviation management experience, a robust understanding of both federal and provincial aviation regulations, and a proven record in leading high‑risk operations.

They must be comfortable translating technical data into strategic messages, effectively manage a sizable budget, and demonstrate a knack for building partnerships across multiple agencies. The Assistant Director will apply person‑centered leadership, setting standards that inspire staff and drive continuous improvement throughout the Aviation Services team. Prospective applicants are encouraged to reference how their current skill set aligns with the outlined responsibilities, including fleet oversight, regulatory compliance, prioritization of safety, and the strategic expansion of program capacity.

Successful application will position leaders to influence provincial policy, shape operational procedures and support Ontario's ability to safeguard its forests, communities and natural resources for generations to come





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Aviation Services Wildfire Management Emergency Response Fleet Modernization Ontario Public Service

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