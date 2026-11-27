Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner sent an open letter Friday asking federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser to strengthen and clarify Criminal Code protections for homeowners facing home invasions. The request follows two violent Toronto home invasions and a Hamilton incident, with Toronto reporting 111 home invasions this year.

Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner are calling on the federal government to amend the Criminal Code to strengthen and clarify legal protections for homeowners confronted with a home invasion.

Ministers Urge Federal Action On Self Defence Laws

In an open letter released Friday, the provincial ministers asked federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser to make changes that ensure Canadians feel safe in their own homes. They said homeowners should have confidence that they have the right to protect themselves and their families. The request follows two recent violent home invasions in affluent Toronto neighbourhoods, including a fatal attack near Casa Loma earlier this week.

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Early Friday morning, a homeowner in Hamilton was also hospitalized following a home invasion on Stoney Creek Mountain, police said. Toronto police previously confirmed that one or more suspects broke into a home on Poplar Plains Road, near St Clair Avenue West, at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday and shot one of the residents. The victim, identified by police as 39-year-old musician Michael Eckert, was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

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The homicide came less than a month after another home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, where three residents were shot and a fourth was struck with a hammer. Police told CP24 earlier this week that there have been 111 home invasions in Toronto so far this year, a nearly 30 per cent increase from this time in 2025.

Current Laws Fail To Account For Split Second Decisions

In their letter, Downey and Kerzner said current laws fail to account for the split-second decisions homeowners must make when confronted with violence. They wrote that behind each incident are people whose safety and sense of security have been threatened in the place where they should feel most secure. A homeowner awakened by someone forcing their way into the house may have only seconds to respond, the letter continued.

They may be trying to reach their children, protect an elderly family member or understand whether an intruder is armed. The ministers argued that laws should expressly recognize those circumstances when assessing the reasonableness of defensive actions. The open letter specifically requested that the federal government clarify the principle that a homeowner has no duty to retreat from their home before relying on self-defence.

It added that the Criminal Code should explicitly recognize the circumstances of a home invasion and promote early and consistent assessment of self-defence claims. The ministers said these changes should preserve the requirement that defensive actions be reasonable while expressly recognizing the danger and uncertainty a homeowner can face during a violent intrusion.

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Premier Doug Ford Backs Legal Clarity On Self Defence

Premier Doug Ford publicly supported the push for legal clarity, telling reporters on Friday that he owns a gun and would use it in a heartbeat if someone broke into his home and threatened his family. Ford said people should use whatever they can to protect their families in the event of a home invasion.

When asked whether he was encouraging others to go out and get guns as well, Ford replied that he was just telling reporters what he would do. He said he would protect his family and bet he could line up 100 people with young children who would do anything to protect their family. The ministers concluded their letter by asserting that homeowners deserve a justice system that takes both their safety and their rights seriously.

They argued that a family confronted with violence in their own home should have confidence that reasonable actions taken to protect life and prevent injury will receive the full protection of the law. The open letter marks a formal provincial request for federal action on self-defence rules as Toronto and surrounding communities grapple with a rise in violent break-ins.